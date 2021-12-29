CAMBRIDGE — Chesapeake Country residents and visitors are invited to mark their calendars and plan accordingly for Jan. 28-29, 2022 when downtown Cambridge hosts the Eastern Shore’s first Ice & Oyster Fest in the new year.
The free outdoors event based at Cannery Way, 434 Race Street and adjacent areas, will feature dazzling ice sculptures showcasing the best of Winter, Wildlife and Shore ways coupled with kid-friendly ice games. Adults can chill out feasting on local wild and farm-raised oysters, craft beer and artisan cocktails served at the Fest’s signature ice bar.
More than 30 chainsaw and hand-carved ice sculptures will be on display, including: Harriet Tubman, skipjack, deadrise boat with oysters, Chesapeake Bay retriever, soaring eagle, flock of geese, Choptank River lighthouses and a royal throne. Top carvers will show off their artistry at demonstrations held each day at the festival stage.
Festival-goers can try their skill at several popular games carved in ice: cornhole, curling, shuffleboard and tic tac toe.
To provide a winter warm-up for the family, fire pits with s’more stations will be located at the festival site.
In addition to the downtown location, guests of the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Resort can join in the weekend’s fun. The Hyatt will feature an ice igloo with seats ideal for family photo opportunities as well as other ice-related events and activities throughout the weekend.
The downtown events begin the evening of Jan. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by a full day of activities on Jan. 29 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.dorchesterchamber.org/ice-and-oyster-fest.
Festival and sculpture sponsors are: Blue Ruin, Hoopers Island Oyster Co., Hyatt Chesapeake Resort, Ice Lab, Preston Automotive Group, Bay Vanguard Bank, Blackwater Adventures, Blackwater Bakery, City of Cambridge, DELCO Packaging, Dorchester County Economic Development, Dorchester County Tourism & Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, GKD North America, Layton’s Chance, RAR Brewing, RHI Inc., Ruark Builders/BestBuy, Sharon Real Estate, Whitten Insurance & Retirement Solutions/Safehouse Inc., Yacht Maintenance, Ace Hardware, Alpha Genesis, Blue Awning, Dorchester Center for the Arts, Heirloom Athletics, NOVO Development, Snappers, Tilt Business Advisors/Vistage.
Participating oyster companies and watermen include Choptank Terrapin Oysters, Hoopers Island Oyster Co., Madhouse Oysters, Pirates Cove Oysters, Wittman Wharf and the Dorchester Seafood Heritage Association.
The event is produced by the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, Ice Lab and Choptank Communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.