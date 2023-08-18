CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council voted to reinstate the city’s juvenile curfew Monday evening, Aug. 14, in a three to two vote. The curfew will last for 12 months, beginning in September.
Commissioners Jameson Harrington and Laurel Atkiss voted against reinstating the curfew, while Commissioners Brian Roche, Sputty Cephas and Commission President Lajan Cephas voted in favor of it.
The curfew ordinance uses the same language as the last juvenile curfew in Cambridge, which was in place from February through June.
In July, Mayor Stephen Rideout proposed an alternative ordinance to the curfew in a memo to the city’s council. His amendments to the original ordinance included changes to the curfew’s enforcement and penalty procedures.
His drafted ordinance would have eliminated the language that allows police officers to detain a child if a parent can’t be located immediately. It would have also implemented the Children in Need of Supervision process in the event the family refuses to participate in services requested by the Local Care Team, a collaborative group of agencies serving families. In this process, the Department of Juvenile Services would have the authority to refer the youth to appropriate services, employ a pre-court supervision agreement where the youth and family agree to certain conditions like participating in services, or file a petition with the juvenile court.
Both the original drafted ordinance and Rideout’s drafted ordinance were read at Monday’s meeting before holding a public hearing and a vote.
During the public hearing, LaShon Foster said Rideout’s ordinance sounds like a good plan, but she said it could create more problems for families who have a child who is a repeat offender and refuses to use court-ordered services. She said she has concern about what it could mean for the parents if they can’t get their child to use the services.
“At some point unfortunately, and it hurts to say, some parents have to take this one child, put them in a system to try to correct them so that (they) can save (their) other seven (children) that are home,” she said. “But if we’re going to criminalize that parent for that one out of control child, we’re doing a disservice to the community.”
Rideout said his proposal aims to keep parents from being fined or put in jail.
“What I’m proposing gives these families services and turns it over to a judge to decide how do you try to get the parents and/or the child to engage in services,” he said.
Foster said she hears what Rideout is saying but still has concern about the consequences for those parents.
Some other residents said this information should have been made more widely known.
“If you’re going to make this drastic change to the amendment and vote on it, and you have not given the public an opportunity to share their input, then I think it’s wrong,” Theresa Stafford said. “If I hadn’t been here, I would not have known that you wanted to amend the original curfew.”
Atkiss made a motion, which failed, to get more input from the public at a later date before voting on the curfew.
“It’s been clearly illustrated that they aren’t aware of the amendment, the changes that we made, and they wanted to be able to discuss it further,” she said. “Why don’t we just pause? Give them an opportunity to come in and speak on it and, we can advertise it more clearly.”
Sputty Cephas said that it’s fair to get the community involved but that there should be a curfew in place until then.
“I think it’s fair and safe to say that the ordinance we had in place was working,” he said.
Lajan Cephas said the reason she voted in favor of passing the original curfew ordinance was so that members could be engaged before changes are made.
“Not that your proposal is not a great idea, I don’t want you to think that for a minute,” she said to Rideout. “Ultimately the changes may happen, but I never want any resident to feel as if they were left out of the process.”
Before passing the curfew, City Attorney Patrick Thomas told commissioners the mayor could decide to veto the ordinance and return it to the commission with objections. He said that after reconsideration, the ordinance could pass with four of five votes.
At the end of the meeting Lajan Cephas said a veto on this ordinance would threaten the safety of Cambridge’s children.
“The purpose of the curfew is to ensure our children are safe,” she said. “If the veto passes, it’s because the majority of the council does not want to keep our children safe.”
With the curfew ordinance, the town is “doing something right,” she said. “If we need to go back and revisit it, (let’s) take our time.”
Rideout responded to Lajan Cephas’ comments at the end of the meeting.
“To say that I don’t care about children is an insult,” he said. “To say that my action tonight is putting children in danger is an insult.”
He said his proposed ordinance has been effective in communities across the country.
“What I have proposed is something that works around the country helping children to get services in a city where children are not getting services and need services desperately,” he said.
