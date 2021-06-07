CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge transferred its portion of the Sailwinds property to the nonprofit group tasked with developing the city’s waterfront at the council meeting Monday, May 24, in Cambridge.
The mayor and council transfer of the port property to Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. came after months of negotiations to final the agreement, and all five commissioners voted in favor of the measure.
The transfer was initially on the agenda for the final meeting of the prior council, but a delay in the compilation of survey results and other factors prompted the former council to table the transfer.
CWDI Executive Sandra Tripp-Jones acknowledged the “give and take” of finalizing the transfer agreement.
“We are ready to move forward with the work of a request for proposal, and to continue working with the council ... and to increase diversity on our board and to refine our procedures and policies for conflicts of interest,” Tripp-Jones said.
“In the coming months, the CWDI leadership, appointed by the City of Cambridge, Dorchester County, State of Maryland and Sailwinds Park Incorporated, will engage developers to make a reality the community’s thoughts and desires, as enshrined in the Waterfront 2020 study, Cambridge R/UDAT, BCT Design Study and other public surveys over the last three decades,” wrote Mayor Andrew Bradshaw in a social media post after the meeting.
“I think we’re at a very different stage here,” Ward 5 Commissioner Chad Malkus said of the progress, “I appreciate everybody’s thoughtful work and input into this process.”
“In the coming weeks and months they (CWDI) will now be able to truly move to the next phase of finding developers for this property. CWDI’s design plans that will soon be released will integrate the public’s desire for a working waterfront, museums, access to the water, significant open space and many other exciting components and amenities,” Malkus wrote in a social media post after the meeting.
In an interview, Bradshaw said he wanted citizens to know about the diligence on the part of all parties in completing the agreement with terms that adequately empowered CWDI to work toward developing the site, while protecting the interests of the citizens and residents of Cambridge in obtaining the best use for the waterfront.
“We’re not going to have a situation where the waterfront is walled off from the people that live in this community,” Bradshaw said.
Tripp-Jones told the mayor and council the next report from CWDI will be in June.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
