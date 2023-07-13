CAMBRIDGE — When Cambridge’s Farm Creek Insurance agency co-owners Kenny Kreiser and Lori Nagel considered how they wanted to give back to their community, they knew they wanted to get the whole crew involved.
“We wanted our staff to be behind the project and to be supportive of the project,” Kreiser said.
When the two discovered how they could help fund the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading’s Bedtime in a Box project, they first went to their staff.
“We went back to them and said, ‘Is this something you could get behind? Is this something that you feel passionate about, too?’” Kreiser said. “Because we wanted it to be more of a company-led project.”
Bedtime in a Box is a box that is sent out to families to help children establish a nighttime routine. Items that come in the box include toothbrushes, bath toys and books.
Farm Creek Insurance’s $10,000 donation will go toward purchasing and sending out 50 of these boxes to families in Dorchester County.
The donation was initially $5,000, but one of the company’s carriers, Nationwide Insurance, matched the donation.
Kreiser said he and his team became interested in raising this money when they learned the statistic that, according to the 2022-2023 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment Report, only one in three kindergarteners entering DCPS are ready for kindergarten.
“We felt like, ‘How can we help?’” Kreiser said. “In our minds, it’s a daunting task.”
But with Dorchester County’s Campaign for Grade-Level Reading nonprofit, the task became less daunting for the Cambridge Farm Creek Insurance group.
The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is part of a national network. Its goal is to increase the reading proficiency of children that come from low-income families.
In Dorchester County, the campaign is supported and managed by the non-profit, Moving Dorchester Forward. It had already sent out 80 of these boxes to families in the area. Farm Creek Insurance’s donation will help to send out another 50 boxes.
Moving Dorchester Forward acting director and co-founder Chris Wheedleton said the boxes include information on why establishing these routines is important.
“It has data in there on the value of what happens when you read to your child every night,” Wheedleton said.
On June 29, Farm Creek Insurance co-owners and staff participated in a reading event to celebrate the donation at The Packing House in Cambridge. The event gave staff the opportunity to read books to children.
“Certainly, for us, we could have written a check, sent it in and hoped that everything went well,” Kreiser said. “But to be here and participate, to see the families that this is going to benefit and to have our staff be able to interact with them — they’re going to leave here feeling like this is something real. This is something that makes a difference. And, you know, that’s the important part.”
Sharanda Robinson, who works at Farm Creek Insurance, was excited to be able to read to kids at the event. She said she understands how beneficial reading to children can be.
“I have done it with my kids and my kid is doing that with her kids,” Robinson said. “I was very fortunate to be able to do that. I did not have that myself, but it was something that I wanted to do for my kids.”
Cambridge resident Nashwell Cousins brought her three children to the event. She said her 4-year-old daughter Lily-Hannah especially enjoyed it.
“I’m just here for the kids to read,” Cousins said. “It’s very educational, and the kids love it.”
