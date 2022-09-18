League of Women Voters
CAITLIN RULIEN

CENTREVILLE — The four candidates for Centreville Town Council: Jim Beauchamp, Jeff Kiel, Tim McCluskey and Dan Worth, will participate in a pre-election forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, in the Planning and Zoning Room of the Vincit Bldg, 110 Vincit Street in Centreville. The forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Queen Anne’s County, tis he free and open to the public.

