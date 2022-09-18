CENTREVILLE — The four candidates for Centreville Town Council: Jim Beauchamp, Jeff Kiel, Tim McCluskey and Dan Worth, will participate in a pre-election forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, in the Planning and Zoning Room of the Vincit Bldg, 110 Vincit Street in Centreville. The forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Queen Anne’s County, tis he free and open to the public.
The candidates will have the opportunity to talk about themselves and answer questions posed by the League and the audience. The Forum will also be streamed on live on the QACTV Facebook page and at QAC.org/live
The election or Town Council is on Monday, Oct. 3. The four candidates are vying for two seats on the Town Council. Incumbent Jeff Kiel’s term is up, and he is running for another three year term. The two candidates with the most votes will win the two seats. There are five members on the Town Council in all.
The League requests that there be no campaign literature or paraphernalia inside the Planning and Zoning Room.
The League of Women Voters of Queen Anne’s County is a nonpartisan organization whose membership is open to all 16 years of age or older. Its mission is to encourage the informed participation of voters in the democratic process.
