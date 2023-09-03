Name: Alan I. Silverstein
Email: asilver@goeaston.net
Age: 75
Family: Wife: Karen Silverstein; Son: Brandon Silverstein; Daughter-In-Law Suzanne Silverstein
Education: BS Secondary Education, Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Graduate of the Institute of Organizational Management, University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado.
Graduate of the Economic Development Institute, University of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma.
Fellow — Academy for Excellence in Local Governance, University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland; Certified assessor/appraiser, state of South Dakota, Pierre, South Dakota.
Occupation: Thiry-eight-year career as an association executive leading chambers of commerce, economic development and tourism organizations in four states.
Previous political experience: I have just concluded serving eight years on the Easton Town Council representing Ward 1 with my term ending May 15, 2023.
Why are you running for Easton Town Council president?
Easton is a vibrant town with unlimited potential. I see the need for a more transformative government that will take the lead in addressing current challenges of managed growth, attracting more medical professionals to practice in our community, holding the line on taxes. I am well equipped to apply best practices to the structure with which the Town of Easton handles personnel and finances. I will ensure there is ample opportunity for innovation.
What issues will you prioritize if elected?
Work with the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton to begin construction of a new regional hospital in the next 24 months. Ensure the passage of an Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance to require developers pay for infrastructure costs incurred by their projects.
What is the biggest challenge you see Easton facing in the next 10 years, and how would you address it?
With the 2020 Legislative passage of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future which is to transform Maryland’s education system into a world class model. The Town of Easton needs to plan for the impact this legislation will have on our taxpayers and our ability to fund ongoing programs and operations. With Gov. Moore’s announcement of Maryland’s commitment to 100% clean by 2035 we must immediately begin working with Easton Utilities to determine the impact this will have.
Affordable housing is scarce in both Easton and Talbot County. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in the town?
To get started we need to inventory all publicly and privately owned infill properties, assess them for housing viability, create a development vision, acquire property that would be dedicated to building workforce housing and work with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and private developers to make a workforce housing neighborhood in Easton a reality.
As Easton continues to grow, what can the town do to prepare for the impacts of upcoming developments?
As a 300-plus-year-old town Easton must concentrate on upgrading its sewer, water, electric, natural gas and road infrastructure. As a community we have set a growth limit goal of 1% per year. We need to put in place an Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO) to require developers pay for the infrastructure cost incurred by their projects.
