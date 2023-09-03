Name: Bob Willey
Email: No answer
Age: No answer
Family: Married the former Betsy Lee Thompson from Oxford on September 2, 1961 and raised three children. The immediate family is comprised of our children, a daughter-in-law, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Education: Completed several courses offered by Virginia Tech, University of Maryland, George Washington University, Chesapeake College and University of Baltimore.
Occupation: In April 1961, started work at then, Waverly Press and employed there for 41 years until retiring in March 2002.
Previous political experience: Town of Easton six years as a council member before becoming council president for another six years. He was elected mayor in May 2003.
Why are you running for Easton Town Council president?
I am campaigning for the balance of the council president’s term. The elected candidate should be experienced and familiar with council duties and able to begin work immediately. I feel my six years of experience makes me the best candidate. I am also the only candidate who has successfully managed a work force of 150 plus persons and managed a budget of over $22 million.
What issues will you prioritize if elected?
Finishing the Comprehensive Plan is near the top of my list. The UMMS Medical Center is vitally important along with a superior medical staff. Availability of housing to include all levels of income, family size, amenities and adequate utilities. Necessary funding for training, equipment and recruitment of emergency personnel. Continue the Rail for Trails project and include upgrades to our parks system. Continue a sound fiscal policy.
What is the biggest challenge you see Easton facing in the next 10 years, and how would you address it?
Manage the growth. Where will we build housing and recreation projects? Roads need to be planned and our infrastructure systems need to be studied for quality and capacity. We need to expand our ability for new business and job creation. Working with the state and county on the roads network will have to be upgraded. A public transportation system needs to be planned and put in place.
Affordable housing is scarce in both Easton and Talbot County. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in the town?
I would include all four county municipalities on the County Housing Commission. Provide incentives, which Easton now does for home ownership. A grant program for home repairs can be expanded. Work with developers to find ways to turn old buildings and unused land into apartments, townhouses and condos. I would include possible incentives to developers, such as density, to begin housing projects appealing to new occupants.
As Easton continues to grow, what can the town do to prepare for the impacts of upcoming developments?
We have to know realistically what our infrastructure can handle. This includes utilities, recreation, housing, emergency services and available land. Once we have this info, we can begin to plan for growth in the next 10 or more years. We do this now for certain services, but need to verify the numbers and start looking for ways to fund.
