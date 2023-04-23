David Montgomery is running for the Ward 3 seat on the Easton Town Council. Montgomery and his wife have been Talbot County residents for almost 30 years and have lived in Easton for four years.
Montgomery has previous government experience, serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Energy and Assistant Director of the Congressional Budget Office. As a consultant, he advised the Boards of Directors and senior management of the world’s largest energy concerns and testified before Congress over 30 times. He also has a PhD in economics.
Why are you running for the Ward 3 seat on the Easton Town Council?
This election may be our last opportunity to control excessive growth, epitomized by Poplar Hill and the destination resort for Easton Club. I want Easton to comply with the current Comprehensive Plan and “maintain Easton’s character and charm while allowing for limited and deliberate growth.” I have ideas on managing the budget based on my experience as an economist and senior government executive. I can help make Easton an even better place to live.
What issues will you prioritize if elected?
First priority: promote sensible, carefully planned and managed, growth. Growth should enhance the quality of life for all residents. I oppose the proposed Maryland Health Club at Easton Club and Poplar Hill developments as currently planned.
Other priorities: fund emergency services at a level that makes us competitive in recruiting; don’t allow marijuana dispensaries in Easton; improve processes for budget review and program evaluation; increase pressure on Shore Health to improve health care delivery now.
What changes would you make to the town’s budget, and what should the town’s resources be going to?
There is far too little detail on programs and expenditures available to the public. We need a more professional budget process, starting earlier with detailed information on requests and justifications from each department and estimates of tax and other revenue. We cannot spend more than we take in, and the Town Council has to choose between competing requests. We need to look at compensation and productivity. Then we can talk about where to direct or redirect resources.
Easton has been a center of significant economic growth in Talbot County. What should the town do to support continued economic growth?
Economic growth should focus on small, local businesses that fit the character of Easton and provide jobs for local workers. Businesses locating in the Mistletoe and Talbot Commerce Parks can provide also good jobs and wages. Growing in this way does not require growth in population. Healthy economic growth is consistent with population growth no higher than the Comprehensive Plan’s objective of 1% per year. This will allow us to keep our small town and rural character.
Finding affordable housing is a challenge in both Talbot County and Easton. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing as a council member?
The Town Council can’t change the fundamental market pressures making homes expensive in Easton. However, other towns have shown how to convince investors to build attractive housing for qualified low-income families using federal tax credits on land owned by the town. Zoning and fees should favor projects in the Easton downtown core that incorporate “affordable” units in mixed-income developments. For “workforce” housing, extending first-time buyer assistance is likely to be the most cost-effective approach for employers as well as taxpayers.
What can the town do, if anything, to prepare for the impacts of the incoming planned unit developments?
Carefully evaluate PUD proposals and reassess what is in the interest of the residents who live in Easton. Applications from Poplar Hill developers and the Easton Club destination resort should be denied until/unless all negative impacts on surrounding communities are eliminated. For the future, we need a clear Comprehensive Plan with mandatory language to ensure developers are aware of what is allowed. It should be supplemented with high enough impact fees and an “adequate public facilities ordinance” to ensure that future PUDs create a net gain for the community.
What’s the status of public safety in Easton? What can be improved?
Across the board, our public safety departments are doing an outstanding job right now. Looking ahead, Easton PD and Easton VFD have looming recruiting problems. Solving these problems to ensure we attract the best candidates would be my highest budget priority. We must keep addictive drugs out by putting a moratorium on marijuana dispensaries (like Oxford and St Michaels) and improve safety for pedestrians as traffic flows increase.
What’s your plan for improving transparency in government with Easton residents?
There is too little public information coming from the Town Council, the Planning Commission and other town agencies. Agendas should be published in advance and minutes posted immediately. Documents should be made more accessible to the public. More information on programs and expenditures should be provided during the budget process and for new spending. I will send regular newsletters and hold meetings with voters in Ward 3 to share what I learn and listen to needs.
How can the Town of Easton better collaborate with Talbot County in achieving shared priorities?
Working together with Talbot County on their respective Comprehensive Plans is the highest priority. They must be consistent, based on similar visions for sensible growth. The Town and County should adopt consistent impact fees and adequate public facilities ordinances to ensure developers finance required infrastructure improvements. (Easton Utilities’ method should be the model). We must act together to convince Shore Health to provide improved care with enough doctors and nurses and to accelerate construction of the new hospital.
In addition to serving the Town of Easton as a whole, what are your plans to improve your ward specifically?
Two of the largest new developments, if approved, would be in Ward 3. Even to maintain, let alone improve our quality of life, they need to be replaced with plans compatible with the residential setting by people with resources, experience and expertise. Developers should be required to make positive contributions to the Ward, in addition to ameliorating problems like traffic congestion. I will listen to Ward 3 residents about improvements they would like to see.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Easton Town Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various town issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. Reporter Natalie Jones coordinated the questionnaire and results.
This questionnaire was edited for length and clarity.
