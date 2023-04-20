Frank Gunsallus is running for the Ward 1 seat on the Easton Town Council. An Easton High School and Salisbury University graduate, Gunsallus lives in Easton with his wife and daughter.
Gunsallus is a member of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, where he is secretary for the Executive Committee and serves on its Young Professionals and Government Affairs subcommittees. Additionally, he volunteers with Easton Rotary Club and is on the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors’ Government Affairs subcommittee.
Why are you running for the Ward 1 seat on the Easton Town Council?
I am running for the Ward 1 seat because I believe in the power of public service and the importance of local government in shaping the future of our communities. Now that I am a father, this is especially important to me.
What issues will you prioritize if elected?
If elected, I will prioritize issues such as promoting responsible development, preserving our natural resources, and addressing affordable housing.
What changes would you make to the town’s budget, and what should the town’s resources be going to?
I believe that the town’s resources should be directed towards programs and initiatives that benefit every member of our community. I would also work to ensure that the budget is balanced and fiscally responsible.
Easton has been a center of significant economic growth in Talbot County. What should the town do to support continued economic growth?
To support continued economic growth, the town should invest in promoting local businesses and enhancing the town’s infrastructure and amenities.
Finding affordable housing is a challenge in both Talbot County and Easton. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing as a council member?
As a council member, I would work to promote policies that encourage the development of affordable housing, such as providing tax incentives for developers who build affordable housing units. I plan to work with housing advocates, developers, and community leaders to identify strategies for increasing the availability of affordable housing in our town.
What can the town do, if anything, to prepare for the impacts of the incoming planned unit developments?
The town can prepare for the impacts of incoming planned unit developments by engaging with the developers and the community to ensure that the development is sustainable and does not negatively impact the environment or the quality of life for residents.
What’s the status of public safety in Easton? What can be improved?
The status of public safety in Easton is generally good, but there is always room for improvement. Public safety is a top priority for me, and I plan to work with EVFD / EPD, community organizations, and residents to identify ways we can improve safety and reduce crime in our town.
What’s your plan for improving transparency in government with Easton residents?
My plan for improving transparency in government with Easton residents is to move public meetings in the evening so more residents are available to participate, provide regular updates on the town’s budget and spending, and provide opportunities for residents to provide input and feedback on important issues.
How can the Town of Easton better collaborate with Talbot County in achieving shared priorities?
The Town of Easton can better collaborate with Talbot County by working together on shared priorities, such as economic development and environmental preservation, and developing collaborative initiatives and programs to address these priorities.
In addition to serving the Town of Easton as a whole, what are your plans to improve your ward specifically?
I plan to improve my ward specifically by advocating for community beautification projects, ensuring that the unique needs of my constituents are met. One thing that has been repeatedly mentioned to me, in my campaigning efforts, is the need for increased walkability to different parts of town.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Easton Town Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various town issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. Reporter Natalie Jones coordinated the questionnaire and results.
