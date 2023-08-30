Name: Frank Gunsallus
Email: frank@frankforeaston.com
Age: 35
Family: Iryna (wife) and Maria (daughter)
Education: Easton HS and Salisbury University
Occupation: Account Manager at BDK, inc.
Previous political experience: Serving on the Government Affairs committee for Talbot County Chamber of Commerce and also the Government Affairs committee for the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors.
Why are you running for Easton Town Council president?
I'm running for Easton Town Council President because I love our town and want to ensure it remains a wonderful place to live, work, raise a family, and retire. I'm deeply invested in Easton's future, especially as a parent. My campaign is focused on supporting our first responders, enhancing local healthcare, and creating sustainable housing solutions. I aim to bring fresh ideas and a proactive approach to the council, focusing on smart growth that protects our community's character. (78)
What issues will you prioritize if elected?
If elected, my priorities will be clear: fully back our first responders, find attainable housing solutions, improve local healthcare, and manage growth intelligently. We need to ensure our infrastructure can handle any new development and maintain Easton's unique charm. My goals are rooted in conversations with community members, and I'm committed to representing their needs effectively.
What is the biggest challenge you see Easton facing in the next 10 years, and how would you address it?
The biggest challenge Easton faces in the next decade is managing growth while maintaining its unique character. It's essential to balance the need for development, including attainable housing, with preserving our town's charm and heritage. I plan to address this by advocating for smart growth strategies that prioritize infrastructure improvements and thoughtful development. Additionally, I'll work to ensure that any new development is environmentally sustainable and contributes positively to our community.
Affordable housing is scarce in both Easton and Talbot County. What's your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in the town?
Addressing the lack of attainable housing is a top priority for me. I aim to work collaboratively with local builders, housing agencies, and community organizations to create more attainable housing options. This includes revisiting zoning laws to allow for a mix of housing types and sizes. I'm also interested in exploring partnerships that can leverage state and federal grants to subsidize attainable housing initiatives. Together, we can create a more welcoming community without sacrificing the qualities that make Easton special. (80)
As Easton continues to grow, what can the town do to prepare for the impacts of upcoming developments?
As Easton grows, it's essential that we don't just build for the sake of building. We need to prioritize "smart growth" that aligns with the existing infrastructure, so we don't outpace our ability to provide essential services like water, power, and emergency response. This includes rigorous impact assessments for any new development and ensuring that they contribute to the community, not just strain it. I'm also committed to community engagement in this process; residents should have a say in the shape and pace of Easton's growth. (86)
