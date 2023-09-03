Occupation: IT professional with focus on financial systems
Previous political experience: I am not a politician and thus no political experience. Being part of the Town Council has been and always should be non-political, not about politics but, should be focused on what is best for the people of Easton equably.
Why are you running for Easton Town Council president?
To help give the town of Easton a person that cares about the town as a whole (every citizen, every community).
Having a council member that is willing to work with the mayor for a better and brighter Easton and to try and prevent it from becoming a little Washington, D.C., with all its drama and chaos.
What issues will you prioritize if elected?
Work to get the new hospital completed ASAP.
Trying to prevent the Popular Hill project from moving forward in its current form and to secure that property as a wildlife sanctuary
Find ways and places to have reasonable and common sense developments that does not overburden other communities and the town’s infrastructure.
Look for appropriate areas for affordable housing projects not just for low income folks but to make it affordable.
What is the biggest challenge you see Easton facing in the next 10 years, and how would you address it?
How could anyone truly state what may or not be an issue for the town 10 years from now? Ten years is a long time. Affordable housing is most likely a continuing/ongoing issue and when we see where the town is now, it is most likely something that will still be an issue. We have to find ways to recruit developers to work as partners with the town to create affordable housing areas.
Affordable housing is scarce in both Easton and Talbot County. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing in the town?
As stated above, we have to find ways to recruit developers to work as partners with the town to create affordable housing areas that are close to grocery, restaurants and on public transportation lanes.
As Easton continues to grow, what can the town do to prepare for the impacts of upcoming developments?
We must be forward thinking/planning and imaging how that growth will progress and be sure to have infrastructure (electrical, sewer, road ways, etc.) in place to keep paces with the perceived growth.
