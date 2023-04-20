Maureen Curry is running for the Ward 1 seat on the Easton Town Council. Curry previously served in the position from 2003 to 2008 before being appointed as Easton’s economic development director.
Curry began her career with the Town of Easton in 1994 when she was named the town’s first Main Street Manager. She then served as the director of corporate communications for Easton Utilities prior to her election to the council.
Curry has served the community through volunteering for 30 years and is a past board member for Talbot Hospice Foundation, Waterfowl Festival, Talbot Chamber of Commerce and the American Heart Association.
Why are you running for the Ward 1 seat on the Easton Town Council?
I am running for Easton Town Council because I care deeply about this Town. Easton is a special place and I want to help keep the small-town charm, safe streets, and thriving downtown that we have all come to treasure. We are facing numerous pressures regarding growth. As a former council member, I have dealt with these issues before and am prepared to “hit the ground running” to facilitate a balanced approach to Easton’s growth.
What issues will you prioritize if elected?
My top five priorities are:
• Maintain the small-town charm of Easton.
• Ensure safety for all Easton’s residents.
• Streamline process for opening or expanding a business.
• Increase transparency and accountability between our government and citizens.
• Work closely with all Town and County agencies.
What changes would you make to the town’s budget, and what should the town’s resources be going to?
I think the Mayor and Council have done a good job with the budget. In reviewing the proposed FY23 budget I feel the resources are being allocated properly. The Affordable Housing Fund needs to be increased and I think by stabilizing the contributions from developers this can be accomplished.
Easton has been a center of significant economic growth in Talbot County. What should the town do to support continued economic growth?
We need to foster a welcoming environment for all businesses. One of my priorities is to streamline the process of opening or expanding a business. I want to focus on redevelopment vs development first. We have empty properties downtown that need to be prioritized. This is a function for the EEDC (Easton Economic Development Corporation). Let’s give them the tools they need to work with existing property owners on filling these empty spaces.
Finding affordable housing is a challenge in both Talbot County and Easton. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing as a council member?
In 2005, when I was a member of the Town Council we established an Affordable Housing Fund which is administered by the Easton Affordable Housing Board. The fund currently has a balance of approximately $370,000. We need far more money to tackle this problem. While we have had some success over the past few years, more needs to be done. My priority will be to stabilize the contributions from developers. There is too much discrepancy between projects.
What can the town do, if anything, to prepare for the impacts of the incoming planned unit developments?
Traffic and increased density are the two major concerns of the proposed PUD’s. Let’s work together with the county and state on improving access to these developments. In addition, the size of these PUD’s need to be revisited. Do we really need 400 plus new residential units on Oxford Road? Finally, we must include affordable housing with these projects. These developments need to work for Easton, not make it less desirable.
What’s the status of public safety in Easton? What can be improved?
We are fortunate to have a relatively low crime rate in Easton. Our police department is strong; however we have lost several key members of the EPD recently. We need to continue to support the recruitment of new officers and maintain our competitive edge regarding wages and benefits. The ongoing training and improvement of our current force should always remain a priority as well.
What’s your plan for improving transparency in government with Easton residents?
As your council member transparency will be a priority. I plan on hosting quarterly town hall meetings for the residents of Ward One. The location of these meetings will move within Ward One to allow ease of access to all. In addition, I will produce a quarterly newsletter which will re-cap all the priorities that the council is working on. This newsletter will be posted to the Town website. My door will always be open.
How can the Town of Easton better collaborate with Talbot County in achieving shared priorities?
Improved and reliable communication between the Town and County (both elected officials and staff) is key to our success. Regularly scheduled joint meetings should be held with both. We will be far more productive and efficient going forward for all our citizens if we collaborate consistently. These meetings should include the EPD (Easton Police Department) and EEDC (Easton Economic Development Corporation) staff as well.
In addition to serving the Town of Easton as a whole, what are your plans to improve your ward specifically?
There are several streets in Ward One that need repaving. I will work with our Public Works Department to ensure that our streets are improved. Ward One is an eclectic mix of neighborhoods from Chapel East, Chapel Farms, parts of downtown, St. Aubin’s, St. Mark’s Village and Easton Village — just to name a few! Through my town halls I look forward to hearing from the citizens as to the improvements they would like to see.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Easton Town Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various town issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters.
