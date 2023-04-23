Ron Engle is running for the Ward 3 seat on the Easton Town Council. Engle is the incumbent and has served in the position since 2015.
In his professional career, Engle served for eight years in law enforcement and spent 30 years with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. He has also served on numerous boards and commissions during his tenure on the council, including the Easton Economic Development Corporation and the Talbot County Economic Development Commission.
Why are you running for the Ward 3 seat on the Easton Town Council?
In the past 8 years, I have learned a lot about the town of Easton. I understand its history, its economics, and I have listened to countless citizens about their wants and needs. We are currently working on some of the most critical legislation for our Town, the Comprehensive Plan, The Residential Zoning Amendment and Easton Point Park. I want to finish the work I have started and use my knowledge and experience to do more.
What issues will you prioritize if elected?
I will ensure all commercial and residential development and growth is done to enhance the Town of Easton. To use infill, not sprawl, and prioritize moving new businesses into existing, vacant property.
Safeguard our community. We must be competitive in recruiting and retaining quality police officers.
Ensuring viability of our fire department.
I will continue to work to facilitate the creation of Easton Point/Port Street Development master plan.
We must start on a long-range plan for the hospital’s move to the north side of town.
What changes would you make to the town’s budget, and what should the town’s resources be going to?
First and foremost, the budget must adequately address the cost of operation of the Town and the expense of infrastructure improvements. We have a 100+-year-old system to maintain. We want to be competitive in our hiring to retain and attract the best and the brightest, we must improve the way we review our competitiveness. In addition, the safety of our citizens is paramount. Those are our needs. From there we can decide on the wants.
Easton has been a center of significant economic growth in Talbot County. What should the town do to support continued economic growth?
The Town of Easton is the economic engine for all of Talbot County. We need to continue to not only encourage but to facilitate economic growth.
Our Mistletoe Hall industrial area was created to do just that. When completed we expect 10 new businesses, with over 350 employees. Our Economic Development Commission works feverishly to recruit new businesses to the area, while working with the existing business environment to help it grow and improve.
Finding affordable housing is a challenge in both Talbot County and Easton. What’s your plan for addressing the lack of affordable housing as a council member?
We only have a few areas for new development. We need to develop those areas in the most efficient way, while still maintaining our small-town charm and protecting our environment. We need to set zoning standards that will require developers to include housing that young families, single-income workforce, and seniors can afford. We need to incentivize infill development and adaptive reuse.
Add more lower cost housing like apartments/condos/townhouses and duplexes. That is what is lacking in our housing market.
What can the town do, if anything, to prepare for the impacts of the incoming planned unit developments?
The town must make developers responsible for the cost of roads and installation of utilities within their new development. The town must require that areas be set aside within the community for parks and other recreation facilities that are open to everyone so existing parks are not overburdened. The town must require sidewalks be added on the borders of existing roads so walkability of the community is increased. All this must be at the cost of the developers.
What’s the status of public safety in Easton? What can be improved?
The Easton Police Department is an excellent moderate sized police department. Pay and benefits packages are critical to the Town’s ability to attract qualified recruits and retain them. Moving forward, we must maintain our competitiveness.
We recently hired a new Chief who had a distinguished career prior to coming to Easton. He was selected because of his expertise and vision. He is currently developing departmental improvement strategies. We need to support our Chief to accomplish his goals.
What’s your plan for improving transparency in government with Easton residents?
We have done a lot so far; we currently televise and record our council, planning and zoning, zoning appeals and other important meetings. Announcements appear on the Town website, Economic Development website and often in the Star Democrat.
The Town, in its efforts to improve transparency, has created a new communications and public information specialist position. We must also implement a social media presence and do a better job of informing our community of available resources.
How can the Town of Easton better collaborate with Talbot County in achieving shared priorities?
This has always been a challenge because the County has very different priorities and problems than the town. For example, the County Council has long stood for opposing development within its unincorporated areas. In the past, collaboration between the two Councils was limited.
We are now headed in the right direction, and we need to accelerate and improve this collaboration. Moving forward we should have more combined workshops, sharing thoughts, ideas and goals.
In addition to serving the Town of Easton as a whole, what are your plans to improve your ward specifically?
I want to make sure that the developer of the new Four Seasons meets their obligation to improve Dutchmans Lane and install sidewalks along their development.
I am working on extending the Rails to Trails from Port Street down to Oxford Road.
My next goal is to install a traffic light at Rt. 322 and Tristen Dr, whether Poplar Hill occurs or not.
I want to make sure that any development that occurs will provide the housing this town needs, not just what the developer wants to do.
The Star Democrat questionnaire was sent to all Easton Town Council candidates to allow them to share their perspective on various town issues in their own words to better inform and educate voters. Reporter Natalie Jones coordinated the questionnaire and results.
This questionnaire was edited for length and clarity.
