CENTREVILLE — Four candidates vying for two seats on the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education squared off Wednesday, Oct. 12, as parents and teachers engaged them in a conversation concerning the future of the local school system. The forum, allowing for plenty of audience participation, was hosted by the QA League of Women Voters.
Questions on teacher retention, salary, the career and technical program and parental involvement with the curriculum, including Critical Race Theory, topped the list.
Kimber Albright of Grasonville asked candidates about their stances on parental rights, including the right for parents to obtain information about the curriculum.
District 1 candidate Chris Blanton and member at large candidate Alex Capes said they believe parents have the right to participate with their children’s schooling; incumbent District 1 board member Shannon Bent and Kent Laing — Cape’s opponent — did not answer.
Albright also asked candidates whether they would vote for a mask mandate — requesting the candidates respond to her series of questions cultivated through a group of parents that she was elected to represent at the forum.
“That’s a past history thing,” Bent responded.
When Albright pushed Bent for a “super simple” yes or no, Bent responded, “It’s not super simple. We are a public school system funded by the state and local government. We have mandates; if we don’t follow them, we don’t get funding, and there’s nobody in this room that can fund the school system by themselves.”
“What I would vote for is to follow the law to receive funding to continue to educate our children,” she said.
Blanton said he is against mandates, but supports students and staff who wish to wear masks voluntarily — adding that he would, in the event of another mandate, be in favor of filing a lawsuit against the state. Capes agreed.
Denise Smith asked how the candidates planned to expand IEP and disability program funding, in addition to reinstating enrichment and advanced learning programs for gifted students.
On a similar train of thought, she later asked how the candidates plan to enhance and expand trade programs.
Shannon Bent, as well as Laing, said the new state law, “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” provides avenues for school systems to grow special education staff.
As for funding of the department, all the candidates concluded the county needs funding to support the students and existing teachers.
As for Career and Technology Education program enhancement and expansion, Laing said he would propose a survey to determine student interest before asking for funding for transportation and development of programs.
The rest of the night, parents dedicated their questions on how QACPS would handle certain situations that have been making headlines.
Albright again took to the podium inquiring of the candidates how they plan to “handle” transgender children and restrooms.
“I don’t envision handling anything,” Bent said. “The board sets the policies, it is up to the superintendent, the principals and the teachers to execute. From what I hear, we don’t have these problems right now, and the fact that people want to keep inventing them because they heard about them in other counties and trying to apply them here is inappropriate.”
Blanton responded to Bent’s statement saying that “if we (the BOE) are creating policies, then we would be creating what we would do with these individuals.”
He said he believes that there should be only girls going into girls bathrooms and boys going into boys bathrooms and should there be a student who feels uncomfortable or unsafe in that situation, the school can find an alternative (restroom) somewhere else around the school, such as the nurses office.
Albright asked about Critical Race Theory being taught in QACPS.
Bent told the audience that CRT is “a topic that is taught in college if you are going for your master’s and your doctorate,” adding, “unless we are somehow having having really smart kids that are in for their master’s or doctorate, we don’t teach Critical Race Theory in Queen Anne’s County.”
Capes responded that she doesn’t believe that CRT should be taught, describing the theory as a “divisive (and) marxist ideology that only divides people.”
Teacher retention was mentioned several times throughout the forum and candidates unanimously agreed the key to keeping teachers and attracting more teachers is to increase pay and benefits, utilize the step salary increase system, improved management — and as Laing added— ask why they are leaving; however, Bent added that this problem is more “holistic.”
“It’s not just just about pay, it’s not just about management; it includes parents sending their children to school prepared to learn and behave themselves,” Bent said. “Teachers are there to teach but are the first line of defense. When a student is having a problem, they are usually the first line of defense. Support from the board goes a long way (and) pay and benefits (are) at the top of the list, but it also includes our community supporting our teachers, supporting our parents, our parents supporting our teachers, and our students coming prepared to do what they are supposed to be there to do which is to learn.”
Kristen Schnaekel, a parent and teacher who has been teaching in the county since 1996, took the podium at the end of the night to ask candidates how they plan to retain teachers when rhetoric surrounding Critical Race Theory and teacher salary is such a concern among current staff.
“Our school system is good, our teachers work their butts off,” she said. “Critical Race Theory is not being taught in our schools, I think the problem with retaining is this, the rhetoric is wearing us down, the disbelief that we are indoctrinating children, that we are teaching them what you don’t want them to be taught is not happening.”
Blanton said he would want to visit the schools and talk to teachers about these issues individually.
