CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s city leadership heard a presentation on the concepts being developed for Cannery Park on Monday, May 24, at the council meeting in Cambridge.
The Cannery Park site is located between the Packing House on Dorchester Avenue and Cambridge Creek, and is bounded on the north by Cedar Street and on the south Washington Street.
Dennis Carmichael said he worked with city staff since 2018 on designs for the park, and that the first phase of plans have been completed.
Carmichael explained various proposed design elements including multiple play spaces, bicycling and pedestrian paths, a skate park, a dog park, ecological areas and how the park would connect with adjacent areas including the county pool.
The existing natural and manmade — included industrial equipment and buildings, as well as the riparian area around the portion of Cambridge Creek that goes through the site — factored heavily into the design, as did the heritage of the area and original uses of the land, said Carmichael.
Carmichael said the playground elements of the design were intended to engage children in vigorous outdoor play, including areas that would use repurposed wood elements.
Examples of the design philosophy purposefully reflecting the land’s heritage and original use can been seen in the way that proposed areas are structured in circles as a reference to the circular lids of cans, and the use of red to represent the color of tomatoes, one of the primary crops canned at the former Phillips Packing House complex.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
