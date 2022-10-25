CAMBRIDGE — Under the blue sky of summer’s final day students from the Horn Point Laboratory and Cambridge City officials: Tom Carroll, city manager; Pat Escher, city planner; George Hyde, city engineer; Brian Roche, First Ward commissioner; and Jodie Hardesty, the Packing House community manager; gathered in the renovated Cannery Park for the dedication of a park bench. The bench provides a place to sit and enjoy the trail now connecting Washington and Cedar Streets and runs behind the Packing House.

