Talbot Humane recently rescued a dozen guinea pigs abandoned next to a trash bin behind a local business. The Humane Society reminds Talbot residents the shelter is open admission and accepts any unwanted pets.
EASTON — Talbot Humane is urging those citizens who feel they can no longer care for a pet to contact their local animal shelter.
“Animal abandonment across the state and country seems to be on the rise,” said Patty Crankshaw-Quimby, Talbot Humane’s executive director. “A good Samaritan found 12 guinea pigs left in boxes by Dumpsters in Easton just this week. For residents who live in counties with an open admission shelter, there is help.”
This was the second time someone has abandoned a large number of guinea pigs behind a local business. They were left to die by the trash. They are now safe in the care of Talbot Humane and will be avthey are determined to be health.
Crankshaw-Quimby added, “It is not only inhumane, but also illegal to abandon animals in Maryland.”
Animal owners or custodians may be guilty of a misdemeanor for abandoning their animals by leaving them on a road, in any other public place, or on private property. (Md. Code, Crim. Law, § 10-612.)
Talbot County residents who need assistance with care or to relinquish pets are encouraged to contact Talbot Humane at 410-822-0107.
“We are here for residents finding themselves in need of surrendering their pets. We also have services that may be able to help keep people and pets together,” Crankshaw-Quimby said.
Talbot Humane’s Intervention and Retention Program was created from staff seeing the needs of the community. The program helps residents with pet food, assists in costs of acute veterinary care, behavioral assistance,and pet supplies.
For more information on programs and services provided by Talbot Humane, visit www.talbothumane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.