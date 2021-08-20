TRAPPE — On Sunday, Aug. 15, federal, state, and local officials including U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin gathered at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park to cut the ribbon and officially designate the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway as the newest All-American Road.
The byway’s route cuts across all nine Eastern Shore and highlights historical sites, quaint downtowns and the peninsula’s natural beauty.
Those natural, historical and cultural sites help tourism as well as attract new full and part-time residents to the Shore.
The 419-mile route spans the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore from Chesapeake City to Crisfield. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Office of Tourism, and a host of county destination marketing organization representatives were in attendance to take part in the ribbon cutting.
Established by Congress in 1991 and administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, the National Scenic Byways Program was created to preserve and protect the nation’s scenic byways and, at the same time, promote tourism and economic development.
To receive an All-American Road designation, a road must possess multiple intrinsic qualities that are nationally significant and have one-of-a-kind features that do not exist elsewhere. The road or highway must also be considered a “destination unto itself,” providing an exceptional experience so travelers would make a drive along the highway a primary reason for their trips.
Cardin, D-Md., joined Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and a bipartisan coalition of senators and representatives in paving the way for new byway nominations by passing The Reviving America’s Scenic Byways Act of 2019, which required the U.S Department of Transportation to restart the dormant designation process for the National Scenic Byways Program.
“This designation is an acknowledgment of how unique this area is,” Cardin said. “It highlights Maryland’s history and culture, our way of life from our watermen to our farmers to those who come here for recreation.”
There are 36 All-American Roads in the United States, with three being in Maryland. The Chesapeake Country All-American Road is the longest in Maryland. The project is a collaboration between the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism, the Eastern Shore’s three heritage areas, and the counties of Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester.
“The All-American Road designation is an opportunity to grow the economy on the Eastern Shore and here in Talbot County,” said Cassandra Vanhooser, director of the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “The Chesapeake Country All-American Road passes through the heart of Talbot County and touches the towns of Easton, Oxford, St. Michaels and Tilghman Island, revealing the spirit and culture of each place and contributing to tourism and our overall economy.”
To learn more about the Chesapeake Country All-American Road, visit Maryland.org.
