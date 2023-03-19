EASTON — Large expansion projects launched by two Easton nonprofit organizations recently received hefty infusions of federal funds secured by Maryland’s U.S. senators.
Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats, presented the $1 million dollar checks at press conferences and meet-and-greets Friday, March 17, in Easton. The funding is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.
The second and third stops of a four-stage Eastern Shore tour to tout “direct federal investments” took place at The Arc Central Chesapeake Region’s Easton location at 18 N. Hanson St., and Building African American Minds at 31 Jowite St.
At 1:30 p.m., outside The Arc’s Easton office, the senators presented a check to “help grow The Arc’s behavioral health program and support the development of their Port Street Commons project, which will provide counseling, affordable housing and a community space for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” stated a joint press release from the senators’ offices.
“Sen. Van Hollen and I are proud to be part of your team,” Cardin told the small crowd gathered outside. “We work together, and because we work together, we can get more resources for the needs in our state.”
“This area has been traditionally underserved in dealing with intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals,” Cardin said. “We look for organizations that are reliable, that can provide services and are meeting needs that we’ve left behind in the past.”
“It’s the right thing to do for the people who need the services. It’s the right thing to do for strengthening our community,” Cardin said. “You’re doing the Lord’s work.”
“Let me echo and say amen to what Sen. Cardin said,” Van Hollen said. “We all share the same vision, which is to make sure — whether it’s on the Eastern Shore, other parts of Maryland, other parts of the country — that every individual has an opportunity (to succeed), and we want to make sure that we end the stigma that’s applied with respect to individuals with disabilities (and) that we treat everybody with respect.”
Easton Town Council Member Al Silverstein attended the presentation.
“The need is here, and to be able to have this opportunity to have the senators go to bat for us is wonderful,” he said. “I think The Arc is doing a great job, and that Easton is going to be very proud to have (the Port Street Commons project) here.”
The presentation was followed by a half-hour roundtable during which local providers of services discussed challenges they encounter, primarily in the areas of workforce development in their fields, and affordable housing and mental health services.
One of the positives that emerged from the COVID crisis of the past three years has been the collaboration among agencies.
“It’s really critical that we have the supports in place and funding in place to be able to continue to provide services and expand at the same time that the need is there,” said Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons Inc. “When I took this position 10 years ago, it was, ‘Who’s your competitor?’ We don’t have competitors anymore, because we have way more people that need services than what we all can provide.”
Cathy Cassell, executive director of Channel Marker Inc., told the senators she was excited about “partnerships and hope.”
“We’re thankful that you’re listening,” Cassell said. “I’m glad you’re paying attention. I think that the state and the federal government need to work together better.”
Also participating in the roundtable with the senators were Cindy Lindgren, senior director of behavioral health of The Arc Central Chesapeake Region; Julie Lowe, executive director of Talbot Interfaith Housing; Jonathan Rondeau, president and CEO of The Arc Central Chesapeake Region; and Judi Olinger, executive director of Chesapeake Neighbors.
Following the roundtable, Sam Shoge of Rivers & Roads Consulting in Easton weighed in.
“It’s always nice to see our federal delegation make a substantial investment into our community,” he said. “What fuels me is that, especially around the topic of mental health, many of us are one paycheck away from having a mental health crisis. And with all this economic uncertainty, we can’t predict the future, so ensuring that there’s that safety net ready to catch us if that paycheck never comes along — it’s vital.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new 24,000 square-foot, $8.5 million facility is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 6. The Arc Central Chesapeake region was founded over 60 years ago and has served the Eastern Shore since 2000.
The senators and their entourage drove west for a press conference and tour of Building African American Minds on Jowite Street.
BAAM executive director Dina Daly welcomed the senators and local officials shortly before 3 p.m. in BAAM’s gymnasium.
Daly summarized the 17-year history of the program she and her husband Derek started as one scholarship, and described how the current building project will expand services to more children, as well as adults in the community.
“I’ve been looking forward to this visit with Dina and Derek because they’re inspirational to all of us,” Cardin said. “These are not easy bucks to come by. And you should be very proud that you’ve earned this partnership with the federal government because of what you do every day. And we’re proud to do this.”
The $1 million is directed towards the new 24,000 square foot, 3-story BAAM Academic Center across the street from the existing BAAM center, which will house the organization’s academic and workforce services.
Local engineering firm Rauch, Inc. and Willow Construction were contracted to design and construct the new facility.
Van Hollen thanked BAAM founders Dina and Derick Daly “for the vision you had so many years ago ... and putting that vision into reality.”
“All of us who have witnessed organizations that have to be developed from the ground up recognize how much work that requires, and also how much it requires reaching out to other members of the community and making sure that they share in that vision. So I want to thank all the members who are part of the BAAM family,” Van Hollen said.
That family included BAAM president Bill Ryan, Mayor Robert Willey and the Easton Town Council, he said. “Thank you for your participation and support for this real treasure here.”
“We’re watching these pictures of what happens when you take that idea and turn it into reality,” Van Hollen said as he pointed to the slide show on the wall behind him. “You see kids’ faces who recognize that they have a future, that they see hope. You help them build confidence. You help them build skills. The after-school program has been life-changing and transforming. You started with boys — we’re glad you’re also now including girls, and it is really putting this vision into action, which is so important to the future of the Eastern Shore (and) of our state.”
“You’re on the verge of expanding your reach by significant numbers, and it’s going to make such a difference in our community,” Cardin said. “What you do, the lives that you have changed — you’re our heroes.”
