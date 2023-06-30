EASTON — Maryland’s U.S. senators announced June 23 they have requested over $1.4 million in federal funding for three local nonprofit organizations.
Building African American Minds Inc. in Easton is slated to receive $525,000; Foundation of HOPE Inc. in Easton, $630,000; and Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, $260,000, pending the requests wending their way from a Senate subcommittee through Congress and eventually to President Joe Biden’s desk.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., announced the inclusion of $4,240,000 in direct federal funding for projects they requested within the Senate Appropriations Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee’s proposed funding legislation for fiscal 2024.
The projects support development in rural communities. This subcommittee legislation, released as part of the annual congressional appropriations process and approved by the full Senate Appropriations Committee June 22, will proceed to consideration before the full Senate.
Funding is not finalized until the appropriations bills are passed by the Senate, reconciled with the House of Representatives, and signed by the President.
“I’m proud to support funding for projects that will improve the economy and quality of life in rural Maryland,” Cardin said. “Once finalized, they will make a difference in the day-to-day lives of Marylanders across our state.”
These projects were included in the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture’s fiscal year 2024 funding legislation. Additional projects will be announced as the subcommittees continue to release their respective bills.
The Easton-based Foundation of HOPE is directed by Keasha Haythe, who is also a member of the Talbot County Council.
Currently operating the program out of Easton Middle School, plans on the organization’s drawing board is HOPE Center, a larger and dedicated space to mentor middle school girls in Talbot County. HOPE is an acronym for “Helping Others Prosper and Excel.”
Funds will be used to construct a new facility at 52 S. Washington St. and the eastern terminus of Port Street for offices and its entrepreneurship and empowerment after-school program. The extra funding would allow the program to serve 50% more students, or about 100 girls.
“The program is certainly making a difference in the lives of many girls here in Talbot County, and we’re just excited that Senator Cardin and Senator Chris Van Hollen, and the committee as well, found the project to be valuable to not only Talbot County, but the state of Maryland. So, we’re excited about that,” Haythe said.
“We know that it has to go through final approval, but we are certainly excited that it is moving forward,” she said. “We hope to start construction of our Hope Center in 2024.”
Adkins Arboretum plans to use the funding to “update amenities to better serve visitors” as it promotes environmental stewardship.
The 400-acre native garden and preserve welcomes visitors, including school groups, to enjoy trails and the outdoors.
