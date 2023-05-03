From left: Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Supervisor of Instruction Michael Page, QA Cooperative Extension Senior Educator Jenny Rhodes, Farm Credit Crop Insurance Agent Jessica Clarke, and Maryland Grain Producers Director Jenell Eck McHenry.
Seventh graders listen and ask questions of local farmers John Draper of Ruthsburg, and Bob Arnold of Chestertown, far right, as they talk about the state-of-the-art, computer guided $240,000 John Deere tractor at the 4-H Park in Centreville.
Local 4-H member Cole Rhodes, age 9, a third grader at Kennard Elementary, holds a baby chick and wearing 3D goggles for a virtual experience showing how chickens are born and raised. Behind him, detailed illustrations about how chickens develop.
Sudlersville Middle seventh grader Kackson Crew, left, uses an old fashioned hand crank “stripper machine” to remove dried corn from its husk to be used as feed for animals as Joey McHenry of McHenry Harvesting looks on.
The Food Safety Team, from left, volunteers Crystal Terhune, Queen Anne's County High School Future Farmers of America member Kaeden Jordan, extension service worker Annie Steele, QACHS FFA members Julia Price, Nevaeh Truitt, dietician intern Haley Flambaum, and QA Extension FCS Cheryl Bush. All played a role in helping all students learn about careers in agriculture that don't have anything to do with owning your own farm.
Flowers and pollinations instructors Rachel Rhodes, left, and Lee Bridgman teach students about how crops grow best with the help of our "little friends" — honey bees. They used these paper flowers to demonstrate how pollination works on flowers too.
4-H members, from left, Clover 4-H'er Kaylee Walbert, age 5, holds an "Anatomy of the Foot" chart, while seventh grader Payton Dill, 12, holds her horse, and eighth grader Finley Patchett, 13, holds a preserved real portion of a horse leg. They were present during the annual Agricultural Awareness Day to help all QACPS seventh graders learn about possible careers in agriculture.
Ag Day volunteers, farmers Bob Arnold of Chestertown, left, and John Draper of Ruthsburg, explain how this small $25,000 computer guides their $240,000 state-of-the-art John Deere tractor in the fields to replace the labor costs of hiring a manual tractor driver.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Longtime Queen Anne's 4-H member Daniel King holds a baby sheep, one of many farm animals on display at this year's fifth annual Agricultural Awareness Day, held at the 4-H Park in Centreville.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
CENTREVILLE — Seventh grade students from Queen Anne’s County Public Schools were invited April 12 and 13 to the 4-H Park in Centreville to participate in the annual Agricultural Awareness Day. The event, which began in 2017, sponsored by the QA agriculture community in cooperation with QACPS, has been held every year since, with the exception of 2020 during the beginning of the pandemic. The purpose of Ag Day is to make the students aware of careers available in agriculture.
“The seventh grade year was thought to be the best age group to impress with this event as they may be starting the consider careers they will pursue as they become adults,” said Jenell Eck McHenry, who came up with the idea for Queen Anne’s County to host an Ag Day back in 2015, when she served that year as Queen Anne’s County Miss Farm Bureau. That year she attended a short, one-hour Ag Day session in Kent County for elementary school students. She returned and talked with other QA ag leaders about the benefits of hosting such an event for middle school children in QACPS.
Jenell served an internship with the Cooperative Extension Office in QA the following year under Senior Extension Educator Jenny Rhodes. They contacted QACPS Supervisor of Instruction Michael Page and educator Jessica Clarke was asked for advice in bringing the ag community together to put on QA’s first Ag Day in 2017. The event turned into a huge success.
Rhodes, Page, Clarke and McHenry continue to be a directing force in the continuing success of this educational experience for seventh graders in QACPS. It’s been designated “a once in a lifetime educational experience to learn about Maryland’s number one industry — agriculture.”
On April 12, students from Centreville and Sudlersville middle schools were transported during school hours to the 4-H Park in Centreville. On April 13, students from Matapeake and Stevensville middle schools had the same experience. Rotating through educational stations throughout the day, students were fully involved in activities covering the variety of industries within agriculture while being introduced to career opportunities within. The stations covered agriculture’s ever changing technologies, food safety, pollinators, aquaculture, animal production and grains grown in the county and their uses.
QA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Salaens said, “The Agriculture Awareness Day was an amazing opportunity for our students to engage in learning about the agriculture field and the multitude of career opportunities it offers right here on the Shore.”
Page added, “The partnership between QACPS and our agricultural community is truly remarkable and is a model for collaboration around positive and relevant student learning experiences.”
“Educating the youth on agriculture and careers is a vital component of ensuring the long-term viability of the agriculture community, Our goal is to expose the seventh graders in Queen Anne’s County to the potential career options available to them,” Rhodes added.
Jessica Clarke, who now works as a crop insurance agent with Horizon Farm Credit, said, “The agricultural community has shaped me into the person I am today, which is why I enjoy being able to give back and hopefully make an influence on other kids to take the same opportunity as they advance into college and their careers.”
McHenry now works as programs and public relations director for Thompson Ag Consulting (Maryland Grain Producers). “We are honored to have such great volunteers and educators to help make this an annual success, and keep the students involved and interactive,” she said.
More than 39 sponsors provided financial and in-kind support for Ag Day.
