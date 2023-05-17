PRESTON — There was a packed house at the Preston Volunteer Fire Company fire hall May 4 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Caroline County Advanced Life Support — not only current practitioners but also lots of venerable former emergency services team members were there too. It was also a celebration of Telecommunicator Week and EMS Week.
Being that Caroline County has no hospital, this first responder link is vital to the well being of the county’s citizens, said Mark Sheridan, director of Emergency Services. Sometimes residents drive to Easton or Delaware to get to a hospital. Sometimes they go all the way up to Greensboro for a rural prehospital care pickup.
Sheridan said, “Today we are here celebrating our annual awards for our 911 specialists, our EMTs or CRTs, and paramedics on specific calls .... In addition, we are celebrating 35 years of advanced life support.”
He said Caroline County Advanced Life Support was the precursor to Caroline County Department of Emergency Services, leading to the evolution of Dispatch and EMS.
“It is kind of sentimental because ALS has been established in Caroline County for 35 years. So, we are recognizing those who came before us and paved the way,” said EMS Division Chief K.J. Marvel. All those involved in the formation of Caroline ALS were invited to attend the celebration.
“All our providers are worthy of an award. What K.J. Marvel usually looks for is somebody who has either done a project throughout the year or helped better the service department,” Sheridan said.
Marvel said, ”We have 44 full-time people and about 60 part-time people. They average about 10 emergency calls a day. There are five stations: Preston, Federalsburg, Denton, Goldsboro and Ridgely — and Greensboro are split two days in Ridgely, two days in Greensboro.”
Because there is no hospital serving the 34,000 people of Caroline County, responders go to seven different hospitals: Bayhealth Kent in Dover, Bayhealth Sussex in Milford, TidalHealth Nanticoke Memorial in Seaford, University of Maryland Shore Emergency Centers in Queen Anne’s County, Chestertown, Easton and Cambridge, and TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.
“The crews decide where to go. They get on scene and decide what is happening and then choose the best facility,” Marvel said.
Communications Division Chief Steve Hurlock presented the Calltaker of the Year award to Erin Reibly.
“The 911 Specialist who received the most phone calls in 2022 processed 4,594 calls,” Hurlock said. “Of these calls, most were processed as calls for service, some were transferred to allied agencies, some were non-emergency and others were 911 hang-ups, which means this 911 Specialist had to make a return phone call to check the welfare of the caller.
“The calltaker is the first person the caller hears when their world is spinning out of control, and they need emergency help. Sometimes, the calls are not emergent, but the calltaker has to be on their game because you never know what you’re going to hear on the other end,” Hurlock continued.
He said Reibly does a great job of gathering information, documenting that information, and providing it to the responders. He called her the “team mom.”
Hurlock presented the 911 Specialist of the Year award to Justin Madden.
“911 Specialists have one of the most stressful jobs in America,” Hurlock said. “Their jobs are emotionally taxing. They must be able to respond to every type of call in a quick and efficient manner. They listen to life’s worst moments — all day.”
He added that 911 specialists provide life-saving instructions and are a lifeline to field responders.
Madden exemplifies all those things and more, Hurlock said.
“What makes him standout is his initiative, dedication, and willingness to learn new things. He grew up with a fire service background, where he excelled to high-ranking positions. He came to us with training from an allied agency and takes his job seriously,” Hurlock said. “He is also a great team player. Most recently he successfully completed the CTO (Communications Training Officer) program to assist with training new employees.”
The Provider of The Year award was voted on by the clinicians, Marvel said. They were asked to send one name that exemplifies professionalism, is an excellent role model and inspires others.
“The person chosen was described as positive, upbeat and always ready to help with anything. This person has stepped up into a QA role and has learned everything she can about the Alternative Destination Program. She has taken the lead on this and completes all the necessary reports associated with a pilot program. She was chosen by several of her fellow clinicians,” Marvel said.
The 2023 Provider of the Year award went to Rebecca Bonner, who was unable to attend the luncheon.
Marvel said the Chief’s Award goes to a clinician who is always willing to go the extra mile.
“This year, I chose this person for their can-do attitude, and for his willingness to step up in the training division. He has worked tirelessly with MFRI to get his MICRB certification so we can advance our training facility to academy status. He has embraced being the pediatric champion, taking programs like safe sleep and bike helmets out into the community. He gives his weekend to assist with the volunteer fire company training and is always coming up with the next thing we need to do,” Marvel said.
The 2023 Chief’s Award went to Richie Childers.
DES also recognized Stacey Twigg with an award for her dedication and service to the department.
Twigg is responsible for maintaining billing, she is the CPR coordinator, a part of the BLS Enhancement Committee an OG who used to be a street provider, Marvel said.
“She works tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure that we are following the ever-changing guidelines for medical billing. She worked with finance and HR to gather the information needed to participate in the Emergency Transporter Supplemental Payment Program for Caroline County bringing additional revenues for Medicaid transports. We also receive a reimbursement rate of 82% which surpasses the national standard of 52%,” Marvel said. “We could not do what we do without her support.”
Special lifesaving awards were given in three cases involving cardiac arrests.
“A lot of times when you get there, you are behind the eight ball. We don’t always have the successes that we trained for,” Marvel said. But in these cases, they did.
On Sept. 17, Paramedic Harrison Miller and EMTB Amber Rippatoe were in Dorchester County providing mutual aid for the Ironman Triathlon when one of the participants was in the swim portion of the race and began to struggle.
“She was pulled from the water, and when she made it to the boat, she was in cardiac arrest. The crew on the boat gave her CPR until they proceeded to the dock where paramedic Miller and EMTB Rippetoe were waiting. Also on location was Dorchester County’s Medical Director Dr. Steve White. Our crews went to work providing ALS and BLS care, and the patient was successfully resuscitated. ... She made a full recovery and sends well wishes to the crew. She lives in Canada,” Marvel said.
Miller and Rippatoe each received a lifesaving award.
In a Feb. 12 call, crews found a male patient in cardiac arrest with his wife doing CPR.
“Our crews quickly went to work providing BLS/ALS interventions. Due to their lifesaving interventions, the patient had a successful return of spontaneous circulation,” Marvel said.
That patient, Todd Haddaway, and his wife, Marie, attended the awards luncheon. There were tearful hugs for the first responders. And Marie Haddaway also got a lifesaving pin and big applause.
Those recognized on that call included: Gillian O’Brien, Damon Maisel, Lauren Todd, Wayne Grimm and Lt. Pete Brelia.
The third incident occurred the afternoon of Nov. 1, when crews were dispatched to the urgent care in Denton Plaza for breathing problems. Upon arrival, they were escorted to an exam room where they found the doctor performing CPR. They upgraded the call, and immediately began care. Upon placing the patient on a monitor, they discovered she was in ventricular fibrillation and used a defibrillator.
“They continued CPR, and before long the patient regained spontaneous circulation. She is now conscious, alert and oriented and is speaking to the crew,” Marvel said. “They transported her to Easton for continued cardiac care.”
The patient was discharged three days later to go home.
Receiving lifesaving awards on that call were Josh King, Amber Rippetoe, Lt. Megan Mcleod and Alyssa Clayville.
Special recognition also went to responders to a Jan. 4 motor vehicle crash with rollover and entrapment on Route 404 in the area of Bullock Road. Multiple patients were involved, including children. Paramedic Josh King and Denton Volunteer Fire Company Officer 317 Tom Frankhouser assumed command and set a calm tone for the chaotic situation. At the end of the call, there were four fatalities, including two children, and three people were flown out with serious injuries.
Those recognized included: Josh King, Bella Plugge, Lauren Pratt, Troy Tilghman, Brandon Bonner, Jacob Wilson, Kyra Gould, Elmo Peek, Jen Duncan, Lauren Todd, Kat Adams, Sean Humphreys, Lt. Megan Mcleod, Lt. Andy Fulton, Denton Volunteer Fire Co., Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Co. and Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC. A plaque also will hang at headquarters honoring each for a job well done.
Service Awards
5 Years: Sydney Collignon, Jen Duncan, Damon Maisel, Kerrie Alcorn, Kat Adams, Sean Humphreys, Ashley Kearny, Elmo Peek and Amber Rippetoe.
10 Years: Megan Mcleod.
30 Years: Kevin Gillespie.
The event concluded with a nostalgic slideshow that highlighted 35 years of service to the people of Caroline County.
