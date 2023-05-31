DENTON — The third annual Caroline Pride Festival, “A Carnival Adventure,” took over the streets of Denton on May 27. People dressed in rainbow colors and vendors filled the streets
One of the big sponsors was the Caroline County Council of the Arts. Their team constructed a carnivalesque empty wall to be filled by festival goers. They wrote messages, painted peace signs and used stencils to make monkey faces. It was a grand expression of free flowing creativity. According to CCCA Executive Director Nick Tindall, the council plans on taking the creativity wall to other towns in Caroline County.
He said of the art wall, “Everybody just wants to jump in and participate and make their mark. Whether it is something abstract or using one of the stencils or writing some important and meaningful saying to lend encouragement to everybody. It always turns out super positive, and we get a lot of participation.”
Two drag performers lit up the crowd. At a pride festival these are the rock stars and everywhere they went, people asked for selfies. Davina Reign Escade and Miranda Bryant lip synced songs and sashayed their money makers to a rapt audience who placed dollar bills in clam shell boxes to be offered as if to royalty. Escade even pulled off a convincing split while twirling a rainbow ribbon on a stick.
The two performers offered a positive self-image message. The performance mixed the salty with the wholesome in a winning way.
Bryant said, “Always follow your gut. Do it your way, and treat people with respect, and people are people no matter who they love.”
Someone who followed his instincts is Angel Perez. He saw the potential to promote diversity and inclusion in Caroline County before anyone else did.
Perez, executive director of Caroline Pride, said,”We have around 100 vendors this year. I think so far we have more than 700 people walking around. We have the Glooms and Penny Pistelero, two bands. Ellie Rose is the MC. You can really see how the community comes together to celebrate diversity and inclusion in our community. It was a stigma a couple of years ago, and now we can see how the community enjoys at least one day every year like a big family.”
Perez is not alone in this quest. Rebecca Hutchinson, board president of Caroline Pride, was wearing rainbows from hat to toe. All this fun takes a lot of planning, she said they relied on 12 volunteers to make it all happen.
“As soon as we finish one festival, we start thinking about the next one. So the idea for karaoke this year happened right after the last one when we were cleaning up. I said, ‘Angel we need to have karaoke next year,’” said Hutchinson. The process of organizing everything took about a year.
After a sunset-lit, sweaty performance, the two drag queens sat on the stage to say to goodbye. Davina Reign Escade even took off her wig and gave an uplifting speech.
“To all of you out there that has a dream no matter how big or how small, don’t ever stop fighting. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t. I thought I was never going to make it. I was never going to succeed. And within a year I went from tip slots to having my own shows. So, please follow your heart. Don’t quit. I love everyone of you, and thanks for coming out,” said Escade.
The Caroline Pride Festival had more than 20 community sponsors.
