Caroline commissioners mull Senior Center site move

DENTON — During its Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 meetings, the Caroline County Commissioners discussed the possibility of moving Upper Shore Aging to a new location.
So far, no decision has been made, but the commissioners are leaning towards creating a partnership with a public entity, such as a local church.
On Aug. 22, Andrew Hollis, executive director of Upper Shore Aging Inc., discussed the current and projected needs of the Caroline County Senior Center, currently housed in the Health and Public Safety building in Denton.
The center is managed by Upper Shore Aging. Founded in 1975, the nonprofit agency serves Caroline, Kent and Talbot counties and operates senior centers in Denton, Federalsburg, Chestertown, Easton and St. Michaels. It provides services for over 32,000 seniors.
Hollis, who has directed the agency for a year, thanked the commissioners for their generosity in providing the Denton center’s 4,500 square feet of space.
“That works out well for us,” Hollis said. “If there is an opportunity for any enlargement of that area, that would be terrific.”
He said the “key to (more space) in large part is the kitchen, because we operate our Meals on Wheels program out of that. We also have a few offices besides the senior center itself that offers counseling services,” especially for seniors seeking Medicare advice.
Commission President Travis Breeding said, “Maybe we could think outside of the box here and maybe partner with a local church or somebody on (finding a new space).”
Hollis expressed concerns about seniors driving in the high traffic area, though most of the 15 seniors who currently attend the center take Delmarva Community Transit buses. The cost of those bus passes are supplemented by the county.
Hollis said that 15 attendees “is not an acceptable number.”
“Our hope is that we grow this program and that we bring in more people,” Hollis said.
He said the Department of Aging at the state level “does have grant and loan money available for renovation, for expansion, for construction. (It has) an $800,000 cap, but there are some opportunities there if we need to renovate, whether it’s HAPS, DCT or wherever you think is best for us.”
He said 6,000 or 7,000 square feet “would be wonderful.”
During its Aug. 15 meeting, the commissioners discussed the viability of renovating part of the Delmarva Community Transit building on Greensboro Road for Upper Shore Aging offices, as well as offices for county departments but made no decisions.
“We’re providing this service on behalf of the county so, you don’t do it yourself, and you’re very kind and generous in your funding” Hollis said. “So we will work with you for whatever’s best for the citizens of Caroline County.”
