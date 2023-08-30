Caroline commissioners mull Senior Center site move

Upper Shore Aging Inc. Executive Director Andy Hollis shares information with the Caroline County Commission Aug. 22 in Denton.

 CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT

DENTON — During its Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 meetings, the Caroline County Commissioners discussed the possibility of moving Upper Shore Aging to a new location.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.