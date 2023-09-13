Caroline Commissioners pass funding reallocation bill

Jack Martell, left, manager of business development, and Greg Werner, manager of Massachusetts-based Nexamp Solar, Inc. present a slide show and answer questions from the Caroline County Commissioners at their Sept. 12 meeting about a proposed solar project at the Hobbs landfill.
DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners passed legislation Tuesday, Sept. 12, to use funds originally intended for renovating the county detention center for additional county renovation projects.
The commissioners reallocated a portion of the proceeds of the $34.2 million consolidated public improvement and refunding bonds of 2019 to pay for roof replacements for Federalsburg and Preston elementary schools and North Caroline High School, as well as HVAC in the Fretterd Center in Denton.
The first reading of Bill 2023-002 took place Aug. 15. No public comments were offered at each of the three readings of the bill.
“Earlier this year it was identified that we have not used the proceeds of the 2019 bond issuance for renovation of the detention center. And as a result, the commissioners have directed us to reallocate the funding of the project,” County Attorney Stewart Barroll said.
In other business, the commissioners heard a proposal about a potential Hobbs Solar Project to be built on the capped landfill.
Jack Martell, manager of business development, and Greg Werner, manager of Massachusetts-based Nexamp Solar, Inc. presented a slide show and answered questions from the commissioners about the proposed 5,000-panel solar project.
The company proposed to “finance, build, own and maintain” solar facilities on 15 acres at the landfill at 26375 Hobbs Road and “extend the financial benefits of the generated electricity, land lease and tax revenue” to the county government and public schools.
Nexamp Solar projected a total benefit of $121,152 at the end of the first year, and a total benefit at the end of its 20-year lifespan of nearly $2 million.
The commissioners took no action on the proposal at this meeting.
Also on the agenda was Susan Runnels, director of the Caroline Human Services Council, who discussed transportation needs and how they’re currently being to serve two towns in the county.
“In my opinion, mobility on demand doesn’t work in Caroline County,” Runnels said.
Few people used the service, which serves Greensboro and Federalsburg residents for in-county rides. Those towns qualify for state grant funding for transportation in lower income areas.
For example, Runnels said the service, which uses Delmarva Community Transit, supplied 48 rides from Greensboro and 15 from Federalsburg from March through June. Many of those rides were called by the same persons, she said.
“I don’t think this is feasible for us,” she said. “But we need some kind of transportation in the county ... we’d be better off going back to taxi service.”
Runnels said she would prefer to take almost $27,000 in state grants that she has to return to the state and use those funds to help to pay for driver’s education classes for teen drivers or vehicle repairs in the target communities.
“We can’t have our dollars just sitting in a parking lot waiting for a call,” she said.
