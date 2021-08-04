DENTON — Caroline County Farm Bureau announced the 2021 scholarship winners, awarding five graduating seniors $1,000 each. The winners include Emma Carmean, Gillian Cheezum, Mitchell Willoughby, Will Turner and Caroline Carmean.
Emma Carmean is a past Miss Caroline Farm Bureau. She will be attending William Penn University with a major in music performance. She was also recruited to be on the women’s wrestling team.
Gillian Cheezum will be attending Lebanon Valley College, majoring in music.
Mitchell Willoughby will be attending Chesapeake College, majoring in computer science.
Will Turner will be at Delaware Technical Community College, majoring in Agricultural Business.
Caroline Carmean (no relation to Emma) will attend the University of Maryland, where she plans to major in Business Analytics and Operations Management.
Typically the scholarships are presented at the Farm Bureau’s annual picnic in July, according to Glen Plutschak, Caroline County Farm Bureau past president. But this year’s picnic canceled with restrictions on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Farm Bureau Scholarship Chairman John Saathoff wished all the winners a successful college experience and career. He also noted how all the winners come from families with a rich tradition in Caroline County agriculture.
