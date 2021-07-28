DENTON — Mark R. Jones of Denton was sworn in as the newest member of the Caroline County Board of Education during the board’s July 20 work session. He was appointed July 1 by Gov. Larry Hogan to fill the vacancy left by the death of board member Kathy Dill in April.
Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-36-Caroline, said he supported Jones’ application when contacted by the appointments secretary.
“I have a lot of respect for him. He has children in the school system. He’s a businessman — has a big family grain farm,” Ghrist said. “He brings a taxpayer’s perspective, new face, new ideas.”
Jones grew up in the Caroline County; he is 1996 graduate of North Caroline High. His background and having children in the school system gave him a vested interest in the school board post.
“From time to time in the last year, I would see other parents put things on Facebook about taking their kids out of school. It was disheartening to see them looking for another option,” he said.
Jones said he hadn’t thought much about public service, but when the opening came up, he decided to apply.
Jones’ children are 13, 9 and 7 and attended school virtually this past year until their parents could be vaccinated against COVID-19, he said. Then they returned to in-person learning.
Jones said he feels he can bring a fresh perspective to the table. He has started visiting different schools and principals around the county.
He was welcomed July 20 by fellow board members and Interim Superintendent Derek Simmons, along with staff in attendance for the work session. After being sworn in by Clerk of the Court Terry Lord, Jones said he was looking forward to getting to know everyone and serving the students of Caroline County.
Jones holds an associate degree in Poultry Science from Delaware Technical and Community College. His grain farming operation spans Caroline and Talbot counties in Maryland and Kent County in Delaware.
He resides in Denton with his wife Sherry and daughters Abigail, Kate and Macy. In his spare time, jones enjoys flying and is in the process of earning his private pilot’s certificate.
The Board of Education provides leadership and oversight for the Caroline County Public Schools by setting goals, establishing policies, and committing resources to benefit students. The Board is comprised of three elected members, two members appointed by the governor, and two non-voting student members (one from each high school).
The Board generally meets the first Tuesday of every month and holds a work session on the third Tuesday of most months.
Editor Angela Price also contributed to this article.
