DENTON — Caroline County is seeking public input on its Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. The Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies potential hazards and lists future projects that may reduce or eliminate damage before a disaster strikes.
The Department of Emergency Services has secured federal grant funds to identify projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of hazard induced damage to buildings and infrastructure. The identification of various types of hazard mitigation and resilience strategies is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency funding project eligibility criteria. Finally, all projects seeking FEMA grant funding should be identified within Caroline County’s approved and adopted Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is currently being updated, as required by FEMA.
Over the past three decades, FEMA spent a total of $347 billion (in 2022 dollars) from the Disaster Relief Fund to respond to disasters. Mitigation not only saves lives, but also reduces disaster costs. Natural hazard mitigation saves $6 on average for every $1 spent on federal mitigation grants, according to an analysis by the National Institute of Building Sciences.
As part of this plan update, input from residents, community members, workers, and business owners will help ensure the success of the County’s hazard mitigation plan and projects. There are a variety of ways community members may participate:
• Public Survey: Take a survey to provide feedback on concerns regarding local hazards and disaster risk. The survey takes around eight minutes to complete. Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KB5QVX2.
