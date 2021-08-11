DENTON — The Caroline Dorchester County Fair took place this past Aug. 4-7 in Denton at the the Caroline County 4-H Park. The event was kicked off by a well attended ribbon cutting with many local politicians and eager fair goers.
Politicians including Larry Porter, Andy Harris, Johnny Mautz and Wilbur Levengood, Jr. shook hands and mingled with their people.
Cotton candy, swirling rides, and funnel cake were all there. There were also plenty of animal centered exhibits and contests like the the fan favorite cake contest fundraiser. The cakes were inventive. One of the winning entries was made to look like a cheeseburger. Another was themed like a day at Assateague, complete with ponies. One looked just like a pig’s face ringed in KitKats. The contestants balanced their creations with great degrees of care as they walked them out to be auctioned. The bidding was fast as professional auctioneers moved the cakes to their final owners.
Crowds came out for rides, barbecued chicken and the beauty pageant. At least 200 came out to watch the pageant. The stage trailer bespangled in red, white and blue flags and bunting held five chairs lined up — one chair for each contestant. The princesses were young, excited and nervous. The queens seemed a little less nervous. It is hard to speak in front of 200 people. And that was part of what the judges were looking for — poise.
One of the trickiest questions, “If you were to add to 4-H’s motto of head, heart, hands and health, what would a new fifth ‘H’ be? The winner said ‘hope.’.”
Jay Davis was the emcee coaxing answers out of the younger contestants. He was also the DJ. Patti’s Petals provided the bouquets for each queen and princess. The judges were MaryJo Cutter and Melissa Saathoff. One nod to continuity was that the former Queen, Princess and Junior Princess were there to give the new royalty their bouquets.
Kaitlyn Bradley took the top honors as Queen of the Royal Pageant. Olivia Keene was the only contender for the Princess title and Gracie Spiering took the honors as Little Princess.
After the pageant there were also three scholarships for $1,000 each that went out to top students going away to study at college. These are given in the name of Joanne C. Wooters who has been a long time 4-H supporter and who presented the awards.
“This is one of the nicest things I get to do is to give $1,000 scholarship to a deserving 4-Her to further his or her education,” she said.
One winner from 2020 was Caroline Saathoff. She had to wait a year because of COVID. The first 2021 scholarship winner is Keeley Good. The second $1,000 scholarship went to Rachel Widmaier.
The Thomas “Biddy” Trice Farm Museum was dedicated with the help of local politicians and a crowd of about 50 fair goers. According to the speeches given Trice was not only steadfastly loyal to 4-H, but he was also a prankster.
The Jones Boys, KickBack and The Amish Outlaws supplied musical entertainment.
Between the rural community, the food, the rides and the animals, there was fun to be had in all directions.
Find more fair photos online at www.stardem.com
