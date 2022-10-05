DENTON — It is not every day that two people from Caroline County go to the White House. They not only saw President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill, but they also got to hear Sir Elton John perform for an hour. Caroline Pride Executive Director Angel Perez and his plus one, America McKinney, had to go through three levels of security to finally make it on to the South Lawn for an event called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”

