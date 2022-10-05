DENTON — It is not every day that two people from Caroline County go to the White House. They not only saw President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill, but they also got to hear Sir Elton John perform for an hour. Caroline Pride Executive Director Angel Perez and his plus one, America McKinney, had to go through three levels of security to finally make it on to the South Lawn for an event called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”
“The purpose of the night was to celebrate Mr. Elton John, especially his efforts and commitment and all his hard work on HIV. Most of the people who attended the event are teachers, college students, union workers, first responders and LGBTQ advocates,” Perez said.
He first heard about the event from CenterLink, which is nationwide partner to Caroline Pride.
“The email said they were looking for everyday people for an event at the White House where Elton John was performing. Not another word. So I wrote my name down and see what happens. Then when I got the letter back, I had to go through a different process. I had to provide more information including my Social Security (number),” Perez said.
He said he chose McKinney as his plus one because they always have a good time together.
“He had never been to the White House. So, I said I am your first. So, we kind of joked about that. Seeing the President was amazing. That was the first time I had ever seen any of the presidents with my own eyes. It was amazing seeing Elton John. He is such an iconic figure and knowing that he is getting ready to retire. ‘Sing’ is a movie my children really like. So, when I heard, ‘I’m still standing,’ I was like what!? We sing that song. He was a great performer. Awesome voice,” McKinney said.
“When we got there, the area was full of people. You can imagine 2,000 people. We have to pass three checkpoints before you pass the actual gate. One was for COVID-19, one was for ID, one was like TSA at the airport. Finally you get access to the South Lawn Gate. The area was full of white flowers. They announced the President and the First Lady. He have a speech and then they announced Mr. Elton John, who played for a little more than an hour,” Perez said.
“Ron White wasn’t able to attend school because he had HIV. Elton John being a humanitarian and part of the LGBT community, he has supported that family and sung at his funeral. Even Ron White’s sister and mother were at the event. We (at His Hope Ministries) serve as a program that he gives into. Just to get that backstory about his heart to help others because we do that as well as an agency,” McKinney said.
Perez was struck by the atmosphere and the communal connections. He said the cocktail hour was a great time to network with all different type of people.
“The First Lady said, ‘This is a celebration of the healing and unifying power of music.’ That is what the vibe in the room was like. The energy was really amazing. Everybody was no longer a stranger. It was a little big family enjoying the music. At the end, he received a standing ovation. At the end of the night the President gave Mr. John the National Humanities Medal. It was a really amazing experience. I never imagined as a little kid, who grew up on an island, I was going to have the opportunity to actually be at the White House and have the President be 100 feet away. I will never forget it,” he said.
McKinney agreed.
“Angel and I, we joke, we talk and we have fun. We laugh and went and got food after because the food there was fancy finger food, which was quite nasty to me. So, just bringing a little bit of the Eastern Shore to the White House with him was amazing. It was a night to remember,” she said.
