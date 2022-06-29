DENTON — Caroline County Director of Emergency Services Mark Sheridan introduced the county’s new medical director, Dr. Jeffrey Uribe, to county commissioners at the June 7 meeting.
As the medical director for EMS, Uribe’s job responsibilities include overseeing patient care quality assurance and quality improvement systems, developing and monitoring protocols for specified advanced life support and basic life support procedures, ensuring adherence to detailed operating procedures regarding the handling of medications, fluids and controlled substances by providers, and participating in monthly training, according to Kaleigh Leager, executive assistant to the county commissioners.
Uribe also will work closely with community partners, hospitals and other entities to ensure that Caroline County programs are providing the best services possible. He started his position as medical director June 1.
Uribe grew up in New York City and attended college at the City College of New York of the City University of New York. He graduated from Temple University School of Medicine in North Philadelphia and completed his emergency medicine residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Center in the South Bronx.
He completed his Emergency Medical Service Fellowship at Newark Beth Israel. During his fellowship, he served as deputy medical director for Monmouth Ocean Hospital Service Corporation, providing administrative and operational EMS medical direction, tactical emergency medical support for state and several government SWAT agencies, and was the sole medical provider in many international flights and several events.
Currently, he is working at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Maryland as attending faculty and is the EMS base station medical director. He also works at Washington Hospital Center in D.C as teaching attending faculty. He is the current associate medical director for Prince Georges County.
According to his biography, Uribe is passionate about education and training, and his hobbies include playing soccer and traveling.
