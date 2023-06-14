From left: Coach Ty Hammond; Elks Lodge 1622 Treasurer David Lee; Federalsburg Town Manager Larry DiRe; Caroline County School Counselor Brad Plutschak, basketball coach and YMCA volunteer; Leigh Marquess, director of Wellness Programs, Caroline County Health Department; Registered Dietician Choptank Community Health Abigail Webster and Coach Romane Jones. Not pictured, Emily Glover, Caroline County YMCA operations coordinator and coaches Brandon Caldwell, Charles Mackey and Powell Delonzo.
FEDERALSBURG — Caroline County Family YMCA again offered a youth, outdoor basketball program in Federalsburg. For the third year in a row, the YMCA partnered with local organizations to offer this popular activity. They again worked with Elks Lodge 1622, the town of Federalsburg, Caroline County YMCA, Choptank Community Health and the Caroline County Health Department to offer a spring basketball league to middle school aged students.
This basketball league initially began out of a need for outdoor activities during COVID. The league has proven to be fun, successful and loved by the youth and parents who requested the program to continue.
Practices and games were held at the Federalsburg Marina basketball courts. All games included trained referees. Participants practiced one day each week and played games each Saturday for five weeks. A tournament was held at the end of the season.
Alongside play, there was an emphasis on non-tobacco use education. The league was able to secure funds from the Caroline County Health Department through the Cigarette Restitution Fund.
Anti-tobacco use bulletins were provided to youth and parents as well as healthy meal literature. Caroline YMCA also had all youth sign a banner promising not to use tobacco.
The Elks contributed funds to keep the cost for participants to a minimum, and all youth were given free reversible jerseys.
