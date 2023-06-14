Community volunteers and youth basketball supporters

From left: Coach Ty Hammond; Elks Lodge 1622 Treasurer David Lee; Federalsburg Town Manager Larry DiRe; Caroline County School Counselor Brad Plutschak, basketball coach and YMCA volunteer; Leigh Marquess, director of Wellness Programs, Caroline County Health Department; Registered Dietician Choptank Community Health Abigail Webster and Coach Romane Jones. Not pictured, Emily Glover, Caroline County YMCA operations coordinator and coaches Brandon Caldwell, Charles Mackey and Powell Delonzo.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FEDERALSBURG — Caroline County Family YMCA again offered a youth, outdoor basketball program in Federalsburg. For the third year in a row, the YMCA partnered with local organizations to offer this popular activity. They again worked with Elks Lodge 1622, the town of Federalsburg, Caroline County YMCA, Choptank Community Health and the Caroline County Health Department to offer a spring basketball league to middle school aged students.


