DENTON — The Caroline County Health Department is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.carolinehd.org. The Health Department’s mission is to protect and improve the health of the people of Caroline County, a mission that Health Officer Robin Cahall says the new site helps to support.
“We provide such a wide array of public health services, including behavioral health treatment, family planning, chronic disease prevention, infectious disease monitoring and response, services to those with disabilities and the elderly, and environmental protection,” said Cahall. “It’s a lot of information to share and having a modern, streamlined website makes sure that people can easily find the information they need to get help.”
In addition to detailed information on each Health Department service, the new website includes improved news and calendar functions to help residents stay up to date on the latest information.
“You can do everything from find out how to open a cottage food business to ordering birth certificates online,” Cahall said.
She noted that the site also includes information on important health and safety recalls and emergency preparedness information, as well as connections to a wide variety of resources families will find useful.
“I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to poke around the new site,” said Cahall. “You may find that we offer a service you weren’t aware of or learn about a program someone in your family could benefit from. For example, we are accepting new behavioral health patients and have openings in our Medical Adult Day Program.”
Cahall also encouraged those looking for jobs to visit the website to see current openings. “We have a variety of clinical and non-clinical roles at the Health Department. It’s a close-knit team and a great place to work,” she said.
For more information on how the Caroline County Health Department can help, visit www.carolinehd.org. You can also follow the Health Department on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram @CarolineCoHD.
The new Caroline County Health Department website was developed by local marketing firm Maven & Smith.
