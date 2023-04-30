DENTON — Due to the implementation of a new statewide system, the Caroline County Health Department will not be issuing birth or death certificates from May 1 to May 14. CCHD expects to resume issuance of certificates on May 15. The new process, including advanced appointment requirements, will be announced when full details are available.


