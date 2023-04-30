DENTON — Due to the implementation of a new statewide system, the Caroline County Health Department will not be issuing birth or death certificates from May 1 to May 14. CCHD expects to resume issuance of certificates on May 15. The new process, including advanced appointment requirements, will be announced when full details are available.
In the meantime, Talbot County Health Department will continue to provide birth and death certificates from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Customers are highly encouraged to call in advance to ensure the service is available at 410-819-5600.
Additionally, both birth and death certificates can be ordered online, by mail, or in person at the Maryland Department of Vital Records. Keep reading for complete information.
Order birth and death certificates online
Online orders can be placed through an independent company that the Maryland Department of Vital Records has partnered with to provide this service, VitalChek Network Inc.
An additional fee is charged by VitalChek for using this service, and all major credit cards are accepted, including American Express, Discover, MasterCard or Visa.
Please use caution when ordering Maryland vital records from any vendor other than the State government’s partner vendor, VitalChek. Neither the Maryland Department of Vital Records nor VitalChek have control over the services and fees other Internet vendors offer and charge, nor can they guarantee the confidentiality of any vital record data provided to vendors other than VitalChek.
Order certificates by mail
Birth Certificate:
Download and complete the application for a copy of a Birth Certificate (Descargue el formulario bilingue (Español)).
Mail the completed application with your payment, a self-addressed envelope, and a photocopy of your Identification to: Division of Vital Records, P.O. Box 68760, Baltimore, MD 21215-0036. Acceptable forms of payment are check or money order made payable to the Division of Vital Records. (Note that expedited shipping is not available when ordering by mail.)
For a recorded message about birth certificates, call 410-764-3038 (Baltimore local) or 800-832-3277 (toll-free).
Death certificate:
The Division of Vital Records of the Maryland Department of Health issues certified copies of death certificates for individuals who died in Maryland in 2012 or later.
For copies of records for deaths that occurred prior to 2012, contact the Maryland State Archives.
Download and complete the application for a copy of a Death Certificate (Descargue el formulario bilingue (Español)).
Mail the completed application with your payment, a self-addressed envelope, and a photocopy of your Identification to: Division of Vital Records, P.O. Box 68760, Baltimore, MD 21215-0036. Acceptable forms of payment are check or money order made payable to the Division of Vital Records. (Note that expedited shipping is not available when ordering by mail.)
In person at the Maryland Department of Vital Records in Baltimore
You must make an appointment. Visit the Vital Records website for complete information.
