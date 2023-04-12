FEDERALSBURG — Buster the Blue Catfish may be a rising star, but a hero he isn’t.
A new online storybook produced by Federalsburg Mayor Kimberly Abner and Beth Brewster, food service supervisor for Caroline County Public Schools, is a cautionary tale.
The leaders decided to tell the story of the invasive species gobbling up Chesapeake Bay native species — blue crabs, striped bass, sturgeon and other species
The book will be released on the web Thursday, April 13.
Brewster said she was inspired by the format of a book published by the Maryland Department of Health “with just music and words that was so powerful. It just gave you all the facts that you needed without somebody talking about it.”
The two women collaborated on the autumn 2022 blue catfish fishing tournament in Federalsburg called Madness on the Marshyhope, designed to bring awareness to the problems created by the predators and culinary possibilities.
Brewster asked Abner, “Kim, can we do something like this (storybook)?”
“And she said, ‘Yeah, I’ll play with it.’ And she did,” Brewster said. “And it’s fabulous. I just showed it to somebody who actually works with DNR in Delaware. And he’s like, ‘I didn’t know all this.’”
The draft of the book was “making the rounds at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources,” Abner said. Eventually, a graphic artist at DNR offered to help with illustrations of the blue catfish’s primary prey, and the department will be promoting the 8-page video storybook on its social media sites.
“I just went and picked all this random clip art, and they’re like, well, that’s not what a menhaden looks like,” Abner said, laughing. “And they said, ‘We’ll take care of it.’ So they gave me all these cartoony (illustrations), but they look like the fish.”
“It’s awesome. It is just so great,” Abner said. “Because nobody has any idea about these d***** fish.”
Brewster tested the book draft with middle and high school students at the 2023 Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit sponsored by ShoreRivers Saturday, March 18.
The students gave her feedback and suggestions that she and Abner used.
Even though blue catfish “don’t belong here,” according to David Sikorski, executive director of Coastal Conservation Maryland, their impact may be parlayed into opportunities.
Ironically, blue catfish are “good eating,” lacking the slightly muddy taste to which channel catfish are prone. To many, they have a clean, mild-tasting white meat, reminiscent of rockfish (striped bass).
“Blue catfish is available in Giant Foods, Whole Foods,” Brewster said. “It’s a great fish to cook with, good for tacos, good for grilling. Just eat it. It’s $8.99 a pound versus rockfish which is, what, $24.99 a pound, so it’s definitely an affordable, delicious fish.”
Blue catfish, originally from the Mississippi region, “were introduced in Virginia waters in the 1970s with the idea that they would stay in the freshwater areas,” Sikorski said.
“We’re finding out that they can survive higher salinity than we ever thought, so they’ve spread out throughout the Chesapeake, mainly through people moving them,” he said. However, the record freshwater flow the Bay experienced in 2018 and 2019 “allowed them, from the salinity standpoint, to no longer have boundaries and travel throughout the Bay.
Because they are reproducing rapidly and have no predators, there is no limit on the number or size of blue catfish commercial watermen and recreational anglers can catch. DNR directs anglers to keep or kill the fish, but definitely not to throw them back.
Gov. Wes Moore announced March 16 that he was calling on the federal government to declare a fishery disaster for blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries in Maryland.
On April 4, the full Maryland congressional delegation urged U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to make a disaster determination as requested by the State of Maryland to begin addressing damage to the local seafood industry by invasive blue catfish, flathead catfish and snakeheads.
While there is no consensus about solutions to the problem of invasive species, Abner and Brewster hope their efforts help educate adults, as well as children.
“I just think (the book is) going to be a good piece, hopefully, now that the blue catfish is finally on everybody’s radar,” Brewster said.
Joseph Love and Kevin Ensor of DNR gave the women feedback “to make sure we had our facts right and some pointers, and they worked really well with us,” Brewster said.
The book proposes actions readers can take to help begin eradicating and managing the species, including incentivizing fishermen to catch blue catfish and clearing a path to get them to market more easily.
The book also was produced in partnership with Shore Gourmet, the Town of Federalsburg, Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland, Yamaha Rightwaters and the Rural Maryland Council.
Buster the Blue Catfish can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o3g2g9oa7HjmZ OqeG-EskIXCaRd7L1js/view?usp=share_link.
