GREENSBORO — The theme was “75 Years and Still Standing Strong for Freedom, Justice and Equality,” but a tone of worshipful gratitude to God permeated the Caroline County Branch NAACP’s year-long anniversary celebration at its annual Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Greensboro VFC Community Center.
“I’m here by grace, and by grace I stand on this hallowed ground right here,” said keynote speaker, the Rev. Barrington Ross of Robinson A.M.E. Church in Grasonville. He began his remarks with prayer and continued by highlighting the theme’s key words.
“We can do a lot better by loving one another,” Ross said, challenging attendees and eliciting call-and-response “amens.”
“You see, freedom, justice and equality is an attribute of love,” Ross said. “We have some real struggles with our own love for one another and our fellow sisters and brothers who don’t look like us. You got to love one another, everyone.”
The crowd of about 175 people sang “Lift EveryVoice and Sing” to open the banquet, and gospel music performances by Minister Kenneth Johnson the praise team from Metropolitan-Zion United Methodist Church Ministries in Denton and Federalsburg, and the Robinson African Methodist Episcopal Church Gospel Choir provided joyful musical interludes.
The traditionally annual banquet resumed following a two-year interruption prompted by the COVID pandemic.
Mistress of ceremony was the Rev. Keisha Jones, pastor of New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Ridgely. The Rev. Gregory McLaurin, pastor of Metropolitan-Zion UMC, prayed the invocation and benediction.
Branch President Dr. Willie G. Woods introduced the seven honorees who received five different awards, while 40 branch leaders and others were recognized for their service.
Longtime educators Elizabeth Pinder Pinkett and A. Michele Wayman received Lifetime Achievement Awards. Attendees rose to their feet to applaud and cheer both well-known recipients.
Wayman, a graduate of North Caroline High School who was employed by Caroline County Schools for 36 years, said, “The most important thing I learned and appreciated is that teaching is a gift that God gave me. My family jokes me all the time, saying I’ve retired but I’ve never stopped. … It’s only because I want to see children do their best in school, and I want to see them receive a quality, fair and equitable education, as well as quality, fair and equitable opportunities.”
A native of Vienna, Maryland, Pinkett taught for 40 years in Caroline County. She thanked God for her life, and the NAACP for the honor.
“I was fortunate enough to grow up in a household where my parents pushed education, they pushed that you give back, they pushed that you love one another,” Pinkett said. “And they also pushed that you saw people for people, not for their color, not for what they could do for you, that we were here as servants. All of us are servants, and each day we should ask God to put someone in our path that we could help.”
Pinkett said that she was one of eight children, “and there were two years difference in our ages. And our father saw, and our mother saw, that any of us wanting to go to school went. So, seven of the eight graduated from college, and one went on to be a doctor.”
“So, I’m saying to the young people who are here today: All you have to do is be willing and learn. There will be someone who will help you. With seven of us with two years difference in our ages, there (were) two of us in college at one time, so it can be done — and there was no financial aid then. You have to put your priorities right, and if you do that, someone will help you.”
Both women said they were willing to help anyone who asked.
Business Achievement Awards went to veterinarian Dr. Hilliard Gardner, owner of Tuckahoe Animal Clinic in Hillsboro, and Bennie Smith Funeral Homes, with Terrence Nichols accepting on Smith’s behalf.
The Faith-Based Organization Award was given to Abrams Memorial Church in Denton, which is pastored by the Rev. Thomas Fisher.
Caroline County Public Library Executive Director Debby Bennett accepted the Community Organization Service Award on behalf of the library.
The Youth Achievement Award went to NAACP member Syncere Turner.
Besides the honorees, other speakers included former Maryland State NAACP President Walter Black of Easton, who told attendees that he and Dr. Gardner were members of the class of 1954 of the former Moton High School in Easton. Gardner was the valedictorian while Black was salutatorian.
“Next to being in the house of the Lord is to be in the house of NAACP,” Black said. With ancestral roots in Caroline County, Black said he felt “comfortable” being among its members.
“Seventy-five years ago, folks in Caroline County, and then some other counties, decided that they had had enough of living in a racially segregated society, and they decided to do something about it,” Black said. “They formed the NAACP and joined other dedicated and hardworking persons who were seeking freedom in this country.”
“But although we’re celebrating 75 years today, and rightfully so, let us understand that we can celebrate today, but tomorrow we’ve got to get busy because we’ve got work to do,” he said.
“Chartered January 6, 1947, the Caroline County Branch has, as a condition of its chartering, ‘endeavored to the best of its ability to cooperate with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for the furtherance of the Association’s object, namely: to uplift the colored men and women of the country by securing to them the full enjoyment of their rights as citizens, justice in all courts, and equality of opportunity everywhere,” Woods stated in the event’s 28-page program.
Businesses, organizations and churches sponsored 45 display advertisements in the program. Over 40 patrons supported the event which concluded shortly before 4 p.m. Local caterer Helen Todd was thanked for providing the meal.
Local officials who attended were Maryland State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37, Caroline County Commission President Larry Porter and Caroline County Sheriff-elect Donnie Baker.
