HILLSBORO — The small church sanctuary in this rural community was packed out with young and old praising God and encouraging each other with inspiring messages and rousing spirituals celebrating Black history.
The Black History Youth Program, sponsored by the NAACP Caroline County Branch, was held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Allen A.M.E. Church in Hillsboro.
Darlene Lovelace welcomed the crowd that celebrated African American history and the achievements of Black Americans. Caroline County native son and keynote speaker Devon Beck reminded the audience, “We need to be authentically ourselves in any space that we walk in. We are the best and the brightest.”
Youth contributed the musical selections. Soul Saving Ministry Youth, the Majestic Praise Dancers and Abrams Memorial Youth were on the program, but the Tiny Soldiers of In God We Trust brought the crowd to their feet with applause and cheering for their big voices singing upbeat renditions of “Yes, Jesus Loves Me” and “Extra, Extra, Read All about It, Jesus is Coming Back Again.”
Ty Bolden and Halo Goldsboro delighted the audience with a humorous skit called “What if there were no Black people?” exploring the many contributions of Black inventors.
Tyrell James of the Caroline County Health Department promoted its smoking cessation program. “You can’t change the world if you’re not healthy enough to do it,” he said.
Introduced by his father John, Devon Beck addressed those who saw him grow up. “I’m grateful to be from Caroline County,” Beck said. “I went through a lot in Caroline County, but what I went through … led me to be who I am today.”
His keynote address titled “The Sticky Note Theory,” was inspired by “a powerful conversation I had with my oldest daughter Taylor a couple of weeks ago in regards to legacy, black history and moving forward,” Beck posted on his Facebook page.
In his address, Beck extolled the values he received from his family and community, and asked his listeners to apply his “sticky note theory” of encouragement, something he learned from his grandmother.
“Grammy did a great job of building me up despite all the disparities that I know I’m going to face in this country,” he said. “She told me I was great. She told me I was special. She told me that I can do anything I want to do.”
Beck said his grandmother gave him “all these sticky notes to remember her by” and that everyone can do the same, even if the words of encouragement aren’t physical sticky notes.
“This theory means we’re supposed to build each other up and not tear each other down. We need to take our mental health seriously. Go to therapy and not self-medicate (with substances like) marijuana and alcohol,” he said. He listed practical suggestions for young men and women to avoid the pitfalls of failure.
In the face of his daughter’s experience “hearing the N-word all the time in school (in Florida),” Beck said, “As a father, my heart bleeds for her because I know I can’t protect her from that. And I said to (her),”You cannot not educate yourself in the face of their ignorance. Don’t deny yourself an education because they’re being ignorant.”
“The angst that we feel is deeply rooted” in past and present injustices, Beck said.
Referring to the enslavement of Black people in America, Beck said, “People will tell you that was such a long time ago, and we shouldn’t focus so much on the past, and I disagree.”
“Historically, we are in a timeline of 400 years that we have been in this nation, since 1619 when the first African people set foot on this American soil enslaved. We are still in an intense time where we see racism and systems of oppression affecting us,” he said. “You see, trauma has been a part of the African American experience.”
“We can’t adequately assess the institutional racism in America without looking at the history of America,” Beck said. “So for Black people, we were brought here to be the burden bearers of the country; we weren’t brought here to be citizens.”
Beck listed examples of struggles, efforts to preserve the status quo by white supremacists and “to control the narrative and suppress children’s access to information that contradicts the propaganda,” and movements over the years to resist oppression.
Even so, Beck reminded his listeners, “Black Americans that made the greatest gains over some of the highest hurdles in the shortest period of time.”
Branch leaders Dr. Willie Woods, president, and Patrice Flamer closed the program, and Pastor Angelique Mason led an altar call and benediction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.