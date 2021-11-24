DENTON — The Caroline County Branch NAACP celebrated its immediate past officers at a dinner meeting held the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Market Street Pub in Denton.
The three immediate past officers – Berl L. Lovelace Sr., Norma Robinson and Helen Cannon – were celebrated and honored for their longevity, dedication and effectiveness in service as elected officers of the branch.
Berl L. Lovelace Sr., the immediate past branch president, served the branch as president for over 15 years. He assumed the office of president in 2005 following the untimely death of the then president, James A. Perkins, and while already having served for over 10 years as branch first vice-president. Gratitude was extended to Lovelace for his service and steadfast advocacy for justice and equality for all.
On behalf of the Caroline County Branch, the current branch president, Dr. Willie G. Woods, assisted by executive committee member, Wanda C. Molock, presented Lovelace with The President’s Award and a personalized NAACP coffee mug. During the evening he was also honored with official citations from U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Sen. Addie Eckardt of Legislative District 37, and Caroline County Commissioners Larry Porter, Wilbur Levengood Jr. and Daniel Franklin. Expressions of congratulations were offered via Zoom and notations announced of other recognitions forthcoming.
The branch acknowledged and applauded the other two immediate past officers for their faithful service. Norma Robinson, the immediate past secretary, and Helen Cannon, the immediate past treasurer, were each recognized for over 20 years of service in their respective officer roles. Woods, assisted by the current secretary Darlene Lovelace, presented the Service Award and flowers to Norma Robinson, and assisted by the current treasurer Janet Fountain, she presented the Service Award and flowers to Helen Cannon.
NAACP is the oldest and largest civil right organization in the country. The commitment to service and the mission of the NAACP by each honoree was unmistakable
Lovelace remarked, “I may no longer be your president, but I am a Life member of the NAACP, so I am not going anywhere.”
Woods thanked each honoree for their dedicated service. With focus on the NAACP mission, she noted that with the support of its membership, the branch will continue to move onward and upward, “fighting forward,” building upon and honoring the leadership of the past, while forging new pathways, when and as necessary, to address community needs and to implement the recently adopted branch strategic plan.
