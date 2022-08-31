DENTON — On Aug. 26, a group of about 50 people came out to support the opening of the new Caroline County Pride office on 114 South 3rd Street. The location was thought out to be accessible to the younger community members. Pizza Empire is right across the street. A rainbow flag has been planted in the middle of downtown Denton, and a beachhead of diversity, respect, inclusion and equality has come to fruition after years of effort, organizers said.
“We are here to celebrate the opening of the physical location to provide services. After two years of working and planning we finally got the space, got the furniture. We will provide LGBTQ youth support programs, parent support groups. Sometimes the kid says I am part of the LGBTQ community and the parent doesn’t know how to react or how to navigate that process. So we are going to support them. We are going to have mentoring in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters for LGBTQ kids,” said Angel Perez, who has spearhead the Caroline Pride Festival. He is the CEO of Caroline Pride.
He said Friday people will be able to see the facility — the office and the back porch with handicap access. People should be able to do some networking and enjoy the live music. There was an elaborate charcuterie board with chocolate and strawberries, cherries and pickles.
Amber Korel is a board member of Caroline Pride for the last two years and has helped with the Pride Festival.
“I am so proud of them to bring this to Caroline County, to bring this space to the youth whether it is the Pride Festival or the office. A good space for everyone, just to be free and no judgement and we treat people like people here. That is what I am all about. Everyone, everyone, all walks are welcome here,” said Korel.
She grew up in Caroline County and sometimes has to explain to her older friends why this is important.
“I get a little pushback sometimes, but I am what I am. This is different for them, and I get some questions. I am what I am, and I love what I love. I just want people to be happy and feel comfortable.”
Another integral member of the Caroline Pride team is Rebecca Hutchison, president of the advisory board and a licensed certified social worker-clinical.
“It will provide a safe space for people in the community to meet. There are opportunities for case management. Resources if people need them like help if a student is being bullied in ages 14-17,” said Hutchison.
Another team player is Anne Marie Demby, who is a family peer support worker in Caroline County and works for the Maryland Coalition of Families.
“We are creating a place for kids to feel comfortable. A safe spot. It could become a kids’ hangout. It is right in the middle of town. Close to the library. They can ride their bikes or walk, that is really important — transportation. It should a place for kids to unwind and read a book and relax. I am here at Caroline Pride to help anyone with substance use or mental health issues,” said Demby.
Heather Groves, a nurse at Caroline County Health Department, who specializes in tobacco cessation was there to reach out to a younger group in Caroline County. She had pamphlets.
“It is great to see something like this in our little county. Everybody’s story matters and we try to reach out one on one at a time. We want to empower them to make healthy choices and make sure they have the resources if they have fallen into addiction of tobacco or nicotine products, they can get the assistance to quit,” she said.
There was a bookshelf with books full of LGBTQ titles. The office hours are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Everybody congregated on the front porch with Caroline County Chamber of Commerce President Executive Director Tracey Snyder for the official ribbon cutting. Perez went snip with giant blue scissors, and everyone cheered.
