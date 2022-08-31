DENTON — On Aug. 26, a group of about 50 people came out to support the opening of the new Caroline County Pride office on 114 South 3rd Street. The location was thought out to be accessible to the younger community members. Pizza Empire is right across the street. A rainbow flag has been planted in the middle of downtown Denton, and a beachhead of diversity, respect, inclusion and equality has come to fruition after years of effort, organizers said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.