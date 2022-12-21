DENTON — Caroline County received over $3 million from the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund for 14 projects, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The grant fund, which totaled $50 million statewide, is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered through the state’s five rural regional councils.
The funding is intended to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment and create jobs in the state’s rural regions.
“Back in 2014, when I was first running for governor, I said that if I was elected the war on rural Maryland would be over, and that communities that had been ignored and neglected would no longer be forgotten,” Hogan said in a statement. “We have made good on that promise, delivering unprecedented investments to our rural communities.”
“These grants and the dozens of projects they support will have a lasting and transformative impact, helping to make these areas more attractive for tourism, jobs, and economic development,” he continued. “This is another shining example of how we are truly changing rural Maryland for the better.”
Seven projects in Caroline County were selected to receive just over $3.2 million in grant funding.
County Commissioners of Caroline County — $2,000,000
Funding will go toward designing and building a 10,000 to 20,000 square foot data center shell building on a parcel at the Mid-Shore Regional Technology Center, along with providing leads to secure tenants.
Chesapeake College — $257,500
The investment in Caroline County, combined with $875,500 in grant funding from the other four counties under the Mid-Shore Regional Council, will provide the gap funding needed to fully expand an existing trade program, start a new trades program, help staff for a Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and provide support to non-credit students.
Maryland Broadband Cooperative — $240,000
Funding will go toward the Mid-Shore optical broadband network upgrade of backhaul network equipment to meet increasing demands. The company plans to deploy 100-Gigabit capable optical equipment across the statewide network, along with upgrade and future proof points of presence (POPs) in Denton.
Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center Inc. — $300,000
Funding will go toward the Chesapeake Farm to Freezer project, which involves establishing a processing and aggregation facility in Caroline County. The project will provide the means to create a sustainable local food system through the availability of locally processed produce, increasing availability of local nutritious food to those in areas with limited access, creating increase revenue and profit margins for local farmers and growers through wider access to markets and creating the opportunity for growers to scale and diversify production and increase employment.
County Commissioners of Caroline County — $200,000
Funding will go toward creating a development plan of action for the Mid-Shore Regional Technology and Business Park. The applicant will engage a commercial real estate consultant to inform and promote the Park to local and national businesses.
County Commissioners of Caroline County — $100,000
Funding will go toward the West Denton infrastructure study to gather data and information on the potential impact of development in the area, including the impact to county services associated with such development.
County Commissions of Caroline County — $135,833
Funding will go toward utilizing a professional marketing organization and partnering with commercial land holders and commercial realtors to promote Caroline County for business expansion and attraction through multiple media outlets, industry-specific publications and in-person events.
