DENTON — Sue Simmons, director of Caroline County Recreation and Parks, is retiring after 37 years. This tireless public servant has done everything from land reclamation to making sure Summerfest comes off without a hitch. She can even be found teaching budding tennis players how to improve their swings.
Simmons graduated with a degree in recreation administration from West Virginia University. She served as a recreation program coordinator in Queen Anne’s County before being called to serve Caroline County in 1987.
“The current staff that reports to me is nine. It started as two. My favorite tasks in the most recent history are our programs. The department started heavy into program development and delivery. That has been wonderful, but what has also been as exciting, if not more so, although it takes longer, is the development of park facilities and infrastructure and looking at how we create spaces and places for people to recreate and play. The pandemic certainly underscored the importance of that,” Simmons said.
This could be a playground modification or something more significant.
“It could be the restoration of a public space that was previously somewhat abandoned like Templeville Community Park. We restored that pond and added some picnic facilities and working with them so that they could secure some additional funding so they could put in a small playground. Working with the town of Marydel over a number of years so we could develop the Marydel Community Park. The acquisition and development of the South County Regional Park and certainly the acquisition and continued work at the North County Regional Park. The Jonestown Park. Those places and spaces will have a lasting impact on the public recreation infrastructure because we used state funding that preserves it in perpetuity,” Simmons said.
Even her current job location in the basement of the old Armory is part of her legacy.
“It is now the General James F. Fretterd Community Center. I can remember 10 or 15 years into my work here, there was a ‘We are going to get rid of this building,’ because it was old and crumbling and difficult. We were fortunate that things aligned and that there were leaders above me who saw the value of holding on to a building like this — not that renovating an old historic building is for the faint of heart. One of the interesting things about serving a rural community is that sometimes you get one shot. You don’t have a lot of opportunities to acquire and develop a significant tract of land into a regional park, because we are land rich and cash poor. You don’t have a lot of opportunity to preserve and protect for the community,” she said. “It was a real privilege to get to meet General Fretterd and his family. Sometimes I feel he is right over my shoulder saying, ‘Have you picked up all the trash around this building?’”
She said there is tenacity and the just good old longevity of waiting to see a tree bear fruit. With 37 years of legacy in the community, she has more institutional memory than most.
“I would say more recently with the support of the commissioners, the acquisition and preservation of the 207 acres at the North County Regional Park, just north of Greensboro on the Upper Choptank side. We have just finished up some stream valley restoration work because we acquired a piece of property that had been hard farmed for a long time. It put a strain on the tributary, and we were losing land to erosion. Rain events are getting more intense and erosion too. We were able to work with the state to get some additional grant funding to stabilize that. Plantings, widening the ag ditch, step pools. Planted a lot of meadow lands. The staff that follows will continue to work on the active recreation development that was captured in the master plan process in 2018-2019,” she said.
So what is next?
“I serve on some nonprofit boards. I am very involved with the Caroline County Council of the Arts as well the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, the Baltimore Mediation Center — and I am a novice trained mediator. There are a number of projects that I will be pursuing, and I am a grandmother so I have two granddaughters that I look forward to more time with them,” Simmons said.
She plans to make art in a different way.
“That art in the past 37 years has been creating experiences, curating experiences for people to enjoy the arts, whether that is Caroline Summerfest or whatever it is. My art moving forward will still reflect nonprofits, but may reflect my own art on a more personal level,” she said.
She reflected on Caroline County and the people who live here.
“You are who you hang out with. As I have become the senior leader or manager, I have been oriented toward giving back to my associates whether it is through the Maryland Association of Counties or the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association or coaching and mentoring. I volunteer as a tennis coach. I suck at tennis, but I like kids. As long as they are under 10 and don’t know much about the sport, I can orient them to why bouncing a ball on a racquet is insanely fun and how exciting that can be as your skills evolve and you get better and better. Love to see that kind of mastery,” she said.
Simmons said she always enjoyed direct service.
“Whether that is leading a kayaking trip or volunteering to coach indoor soccer or tennis or recruiting high school students to get their hands dirty to make chalk art at Summerfest,” she said.
She highlighted the fact that she has a great team that she works with. The current team is lead by Deputy Director Jaimie Beechey, who is going to take Simmons spot. Mark Lasocha is park supervisor. Danny Mitchell is the program manager.
“I feel a great deal of gratitude and confidence to them. It will continue to move forward. They are part of the legacy as well,” she said.
