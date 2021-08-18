DENTON — Caroline County Public Schools has drafted a plan to ensure all students will receive synchronous (together, real time) in-person instruction with teachers five days per week. CCPS serves over 5,800 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.
To further this goal, every student will receive a CCPS device in order to remove the technology device access barrier. Assignments will be graded and recorded in PowerSchool, using traditional grading as defined in CCPS policy. Distance Learning: The Blended Virtual Learning Program was made available for a limited number of middle-high school students through the Eastern Shore of Maryland Educational Consortium.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
Students receiving special education services/504 plans were invited to participate in CCPS summer programming. Students were able to participate in in-person learning opportunities from June 21-July 29. Students were also able to participate in tutoring opportunities, which provided more practice on academic skills. Upon return to school in September, the CCPS special education department will hold individualized education plan meetings to review extended school year and compensatory services provided during Summer 2021 to eligible students.
When schools reopen, students receiving special education services will be administered diagnostics to identify academic areas of need or regression, if any. Social emotional learning needs will also be addressed through interviews with guidance counselors in grades PreK-12 and a SEL diagnostic for grades 6-12. Once needs are identified, appropriate resources will be provided to individual students. The CCPS special education department will make available safeguards such as plastic barriers, clear face masks and social skills training to address individual student needs related to COVID-19.
FACILITIES
Reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by cleaning and disinfecting is an important part of reopening schools. Protocols include: increased routine cleaning and disinfecting schedule in compliance with CDC guidelines; and signage to encourage social distancing, proper hand washing and hand sanitizer use. Hand soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will continue to be made available in restrooms, classrooms and high traffic areas. All HVAC systems will continue to run so that fresh air infiltration continues to take place, with ongoing monitoring of the system performance to include routine inspection and replacement of air filters.
HEALTH
CCPS will institute reporting and quarantining protocols for students and staff exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms of illness. To enable contact tracing, schools will use assigned seating with charts. If a positive case is identified, impacted areas (ie. classroom, bathroom, bus) will be disinfected. CCPS will continue to work with local health department and school based health centers to provide vaccine information to students, staff, and the community.
TRANSPORTATION
Per Federal mandate, masks are required on all buses. Personal protective equipment is provided to all drivers with additional PPE for special needs assistants and specific populations of students. An increased routine cleaning and disinfecting schedule, using specific cleaning products, will be followed in compliance with CDC guidelines. Best practices will be instituted, including assigned seating, seating same-household members together, and distancing to the extent possible. Drivers will follow specific loading and unloading procedures (filling the bus from back to front, exiting passengers from front to back).
ATTENDANCE
Daily attendance is expected and will be recorded by the teacher in PowerSchool. Students in the Blended Virtual Program will have their attendance sent to schools each week to be recorded in Powerschool.
SPORTS
At this time, in accordance with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, student athletic programs will resume normal programming with appropriate health and safety measures in place. Currently, there are no restrictions on spectators at athletic events. In addition, extracurricular activities and clubs may resume with appropriate health and safety protocols in place that support their efforts.
