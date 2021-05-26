DENTON — Caroline County Public Schools has been officially approved by the Maryland Apprenticeship Training Council as a business partner, paving the way for the school system to begin accepting apprentices through the Youth Apprenticeship program. Apprentice positions will initially be offered in the CCPS Food Services, Facilities, and Information Technology departments.
Youth Apprenticeship is a partnership between the Maryland State Department of Education, the Department of Labor and local school systems. Students have specifically scheduled time in the school day to work onsite with an approved business partner.
The program bridges the gap between school and the workforce by providing students an opportunity to gain hands-on, real-world employment experience and earn a paycheck while still in school. They develop skills and learn good work habits that make them attractive candidates for future jobs. Local employers have the opportunity to train an apprentice at an affordable wage, and perhaps gain a well-prepared permanent employee upon graduation.
Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Milton Nagel said, “As the largest employer in the county, we are excited about providing opportunities for our students to gain the skills and experience that will help them be successful now and later in their careers.”
To be eligible for Youth Apprenticeship, students must be at least 16, maintain a 2.0 GPA or higher, have satisfactory attendance and access to reliable transportation. In an effort to increase availability and equity for students, apprentices in CCPS positions are eligible for transportation between their school and work location.
Interested students may contact Eric Cook at Caroline Career and Technology Center, 410-479-0100 or email cook.eric@ccpsstaff.org.
CCPS joins a growing list of business partners approved for Youth Apprenticeship including: Campbell’s Boatyard, Choptank Transport, Crystal Steel Fabricators, E & B Automotive, Gross Mechanical Laboratories, iFrog Marketing Solutions, Inn at Perry Cabin, Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, Queenstown Collision Center, Rauch Engineering, Seaberry Farm, Trenton Pipe Nipple Company, Warwick Fulfillment Solutions, Whalen Company and Wye River Marine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.