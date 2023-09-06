Preston Elementary School Principal and proud dad A.J. Angeloni poses with his and his wife Susan’s children on the first day of school. Susan Westerman Angeloni is a teacher specialist at Denton Elementary School.
At Federalsburg Elementary School the first day of classes are, from left, Caroline County Public Schools Supervisor of Instruction, Elementary Reading Katey Allis-Fisher; school Principal Stephanie Brohawn; Superintendent Derek L. Simmons; Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammad Choudhury; Maryland State Board of Education member retired Brig. Gen. Warner Sumpter of Somerset County.
Federalsburg Elementary School health room assistant Samantha Stanley, left, and school resource officer Pfc. Charles Bealefeld of the Caroline County Sheriff's Office greet children as they head to their classes on the first day of school.
On the first day of school Federalsburg Elementary School hosted, from left, Maryland Superintendent of Schools Mohammad Choudhury; Caroline County Public Schools Superintendent Derek L. Simmons; and Maryland State Board of Education member retired Brig. Gen. Warner Sumpter of Somerset County, along with school Principal Stephanie Brohawn.
Federalsburg Elementary School Principal Stephanie Brohawn greets children as they arrive on their first day of school.
Preston Elementary School Assistant Principal Deanne Waters and Principal A.J. Angeloni escort students on their first day at school.
Free school supplies are stacked on a table outside the office the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Colonel Richardson High School in American Corner.
At Federalsburg Elementary School, these boys catch up as they prepare to start their first day back to school Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Federalsburg Elementary School Principal Stephanie Brohawn indicates second graders should depart the bus and head to class on their first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Colonel Richardson High School Principal Jared Sherman advises students about basic rules during an assembly to begin the school year Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Adults and students learn a Conscious Discipline breathing exercise to start the first day of school off right at Federalsburg Elementary School.
Lockerman Elementary School students arrive for the first day of school Sept. 5 in Denton.
Encouraging messages for students are chalked on the brick wall of Colonel Richardson High School.
Permanent substitute teacher Stephanie Jewell and Caroline County Sheriff Donnie Baker watch kids leave their school buses on the first day at Federalsburg Elementary School.
DENTON — From lowering the hammer about cell phones in high school to hugs from the principal for nervous second graders, the first day of school in Caroline County went off without a hitch Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Maryland Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury visited Federalsburg Elementary School. Accompanying him was retired Brig. Gen. Warner I. Sumpter of Somerset County and a member of the Maryland Board of Education.
After dropping off his daughter for her first day as a freshman at Colonel Richardson High School, Caroline County Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons drove to Federalsburg to greet the dignitaries.
School Principal Stephanie Brohawn, dressed in a hot pink blazer, greeted children as they descended from yellow school buses by grade levels.
Simmons watched as the youngest students hauled their gear in colorful backpacks.
“They’re just adorable,” Simmons said. “In elementaries, it’s always just smiles, hugs and happiness.”
“You always try to see how many kids are crying coming in, and I can say this has been exciting: There are no tears,” he said. “Usually it’s like the kindergarten kid who doesn’t want to leave mom.”
At Colonel Richardson High School, students gathered for an assembly to kick off the 2023-2024 school year.
High school Principal Jared Sherman issued a stern warning about cell phones, among other expectations.
“You need to be able to hear us — no cellphones in the hallway,” Sherman said. “No cell phones during class; that’s bell-to-bell. Once that bell rings, no cell phones at any time.”
Biology teacher Bobbi Bee headed down the hallway to her planning period.
“I’m excited every day,” Bee said, who started teaching “as a second-stage-of-life type of job.”
“I love it,” Bee said. “I’m here because I want to be, not because I have to be.”
