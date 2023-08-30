DENTON — Caroline County Public Schools are now serving free breakfasts and lunch to all students.
The school district participates in the Community Eligibility Provision, a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.
The program allows free meals to all students in low-income areas. No application is needed.
“This is a wonderful program for our county with having over 3,000 of our students on free meals already and a significant amount of our students missed the free threshold by being over the income level by $50,” said Beth Brewster, supervisor of food services for the school district.
Caroline County school cafeterias will still charge for extra items like snacks. Families should continue to register with MySchoolBucks to pay for extra items in the cafeteria or school activities as directed.
According to the USDA website, the Community Eligibility Provision is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
Instead, schools that adopt the program are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students eligible for free meals based on their participation in other means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
“To qualify for CEP a district has to have 40% of their free (meal) students ... directly certified by the state that they are free,” Brewster wrote in an Aug. 28 email. “When qualifying for free meals through the application process the gross salary is the income that is taken, not the net.”
“Last year, CCPS had close to a 66% free and reduced rate for school meals. Dorchester and Somerset have been CEP for a few years,” she wrote. “Some districts have a few schools that qualify so they may have a few schools within the district that are CEP not the whole district. We will have districtwide CEP,” Brewster wrote.
“We have had very sad stories of families having medical issues or trouble paying rent or their mortgage that did not qualify,” Brewster said. “This makes it an even playing field for our children to have access to nutritious meals that allows them to develop their gray brain matter and come to school ready to learn.”
“No child should be hungry or wonder where their next meal is coming from,” she said.
CCPS Food Services supports local farmers and businesses in its quest to provide local products.
According to the Caroline County Public Schools website, each summer Food Services personnel “process locally sourced produce to utilize throughout the school year. Not only is it good for local businesses, it is great for the environment and more nutritious for our students.”
For more information about the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision program, visit fns-prod.azureedge.us/sites/default/files/cn/CEPfactsheet.pdf.
For more information about CCPS Food Services, call 410-479-3261 or visit www.carolineschools.org/o/ccps/page/food-services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.