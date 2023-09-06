New teachers at Colonel Richardson High School are, from left, Alyssa Haldeman, Madison Moxey, Dan Newberry, Ryan Edgell, Angelica Waples, Assistant Principal Thomas “Trey” Mills, Kierra Rasin and Principal Jared Sherman.
Denton Elementary School Assistant Principal Lindsay Grow, left, and Principal Sarah Crebs welcome, from left, new teachers McKenna Fox, Jennifer Vallee, Makenna Nesselroad, Ashlynne Raby and Cathy Higgins.
Federalsburg Elementary School administrators welcome new teachers, from left, Marissa Bacco, Alexis Willoughby, Valerie Moore, Stephanie Stebbins, Principal Stephanie Brohawn, Calyn Shellabarger, Sarah Hill and Assistant Principal Brian Curtis.
Lockerman Middle School welcomes a dozen new teachers. front row from left, Tess Charney, Assistant Principal Andrea Hill, Principal Jeannine Necessary, Hannah Holmes, Misti Larmore, Stacy DeWitt, Ali Rodrigues, Shannon Thompson and Sherry Murray. Back row, Kaitlin George, Colleen France, Garrett Nepert, Assistant Principal Rondell Sorrell, Patrick Pearce and Conor Prochaska.
North Caroline High School welcomes new teachers, from left, Chasity Wright, Lindsay Julius, Tammie Willis, Donovan Beck, William Becker, Eric Blackwell, Assistant Principal Crystal Drexel, Bobby Helgason, Principal Matt Spiker and Assistant Principal Tommy Jefferson.
From left are Dean of Students Dr. Rebecca Wivell and Principal Courtney Handte of Caroline Career & Technology Center.
COURTESY CCPS
New teachers at Colonel Richardson High School are, from left, Alyssa Haldeman, Madison Moxey, Dan Newberry, Ryan Edgell, Angelica Waples, Assistant Principal Thomas “Trey” Mills, Kierra Rasin and Principal Jared Sherman.
COURTESY CCPS
Colonel Richardson Middle School Principal Dr. Yolanda Holloway, left, and Assistant Principal Neal Lambert, right, flank new teachers Carol Breeding, Alexandra Miller and Kirk Dahlbert.
COURTESY CCPS
Denton Elementary School Assistant Principal Lindsay Grow, left, and Principal Sarah Crebs welcome, from left, new teachers McKenna Fox, Jennifer Vallee, Makenna Nesselroad, Ashlynne Raby and Cathy Higgins.
COURTESY CCPS
Federalsburg Elementary School administrators welcome new teachers, from left, Marissa Bacco, Alexis Willoughby, Valerie Moore, Stephanie Stebbins, Principal Stephanie Brohawn, Calyn Shellabarger, Sarah Hill and Assistant Principal Brian Curtis.
COURTESY CCPS
Greensboro Elementary School new teacher Zoe Breeding, second from left, is welcomed by, from left, Assistant Principal Jackie Murray, Principal Mary Jo Kerr and Assistant Principal Briana Walker.
COURTESY CCPS
Lockerman Middle School welcomes a dozen new teachers. front row from left, Tess Charney, Assistant Principal Andrea Hill, Principal Jeannine Necessary, Hannah Holmes, Misti Larmore, Stacy DeWitt, Ali Rodrigues, Shannon Thompson and Sherry Murray. Back row, Kaitlin George, Colleen France, Garrett Nepert, Assistant Principal Rondell Sorrell, Patrick Pearce and Conor Prochaska.
COURTESY CCPS
North Caroline High School welcomes new teachers, from left, Chasity Wright, Lindsay Julius, Tammie Willis, Donovan Beck, William Becker, Eric Blackwell, Assistant Principal Crystal Drexel, Bobby Helgason, Principal Matt Spiker and Assistant Principal Tommy Jefferson.
COURTESY CCPS
At Preston Elementary School, new teacher Connor Polosky is flanked by Assistant Principal Deanne Waters, left, and Principal A.J. Angeloni, right.
COURTESY CCPS
Principal Lee Sutton of Ridgely Elementary School, right, welcomes new teachers Barbara Henderson, Hunter VanReenan, Jacob Dickinson, Austin Dickinson, Allison Beyer and Kelsie Beall.
DENTON — Caroline County Public Schools welcomed 55 new teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.
Orientation for the teachers opened with a breakfast Tuesday, Aug. 15. Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons, Board of Education Vice President Mark Jones, Caroline County Education Association President Amy Bauman, Administrators and Supervisors Association of Caroline County President Courtney Handte and Sheriff Donnie Baker welcomed them.
Throughout the orientation, teachers experienced trainings in the areas of instruction, technology, safety and security, communication and data systems.
Teachers took a bus tour of Caroline County from Marydel to Federalsburg and points in between, including all 10 schools. Buses were driven by Simmons and bus driver Leonard Buckle. Acting as tour guides were Supervisor of Human Resources Rob Willoughby and Transportation Coordinator Garrett Shull.
Along the way, buses stopped at the Support Services Center to learn about Breakfast in the Classroom and the Backpack Program, and ended the tour at the Caroline County Culinary Center for lunch.
Orientation culminated on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Colonel Richardson High School with a presentation by Simmons, professional development sessions with mentor teachers, a resource fair, lunch from Mission BBQ,and ice cream and yard games on the campus lawn.
Meals throughout the six-day orientation were sponsored by the Caroline County Educators Association, Educational System Federal Credit Union, WIN Transport, the Lions Clubs of Caroline County, Pep-Up/Tri-Gas & Oil and Summit Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.