DENTON — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office located a body early Thursday morning that is believed to be the man reported missing Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, Caroline County EMS and the Marydel Volunteer Fire Company, responded to River Bridge Road and Wolf Road in Henderson for a body in the water.
According to the sheriff's office, an unknown man's body was located in the Mud Millpond. The body was removed by responders and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.
Identification of the man is still unknown, but police said it's believed to be the man reported missing Tuesday: Dayrin DeLeon Morales.
Morales was last contacted by family members about 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.
He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots
Morales’s vehicle was located in the area of River Bridge Road and Wolf Road, Henderson, at 7:42 a.m. Sept. 13 and appeared to have been involved in a property damage accident. Deputies and a K-9 unit had searched the area without finding Morales.
The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.