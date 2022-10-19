GREENSBORO — Students across the state got a taste of fresh, Maryland-grown food in their lunches during the 15th annual Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week, Oct. 10-14, something students here get everyday.
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder, Caroline Superintendent of Schools Derek Simmons, local students and Farm to School partners celebrated Oct. 12 with a special program that included speakers, special proclamations, lunch, a tasting room featuring local products and story time with the reading of “On the Farm, At the Market,” at Greensboro Elementary School.
Simmons said, “We are honored to be hosting the state celebration of Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week also known as Farm to School. As we are all aware, Caroline County is the center of a multibillion-dollar agricultural industry on the Delmarva Peninsula.”
Students were asked, “Where does your food come from?” An abundant display of Caroline County produce was piled onto each plate. Food services offered Maryland crab soup, shiny green apples, blue catfish cakes and leafy vegetables. They even snuck some garbanzo beans in with a bicycle spun “Pumpkin Mash.”
There is a whole other dimension to the process, which is who prepares the food. In Caroline County thrifty and can do-ness, students are learning to cook in the Culinary Arts program and were on hand to help serve during Wednesday’s event.
“Consider these facts. There are approximately 3,800 school lunches served daily in our schools. Approximately 30% of the food served is grown locally. Sixteen of our local farmers provide homegrown fresh fruit to our cafeteria. Our local hydroponic farmers are our only suppliers of lettuce. We purchase 30 bushels of apples a month from Blades Orchard. In the summer, our food services staff (processes) 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of local produce,” Simmons said.
It goes further than vegetables. Local pork is to be found in school sausage.
Bartenfelder said the governor is aware of the event and its importance. He praised Caroline County Public Schools Supervisor of Food Services Beth Brewster.
“Beth has done a tremendous job in getting this started. Agriculture is the leading industry in Maryland and the leading industry in America,” said Bartenfelder.
He presented a proclamation for Homegrown School Lunch Week from Gov. Larry Hogan to Brewster and a Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Citation to Greensboro Elementary School.
Brewster also is the executive director of the Chesapeake Culinary Center. She also came up with a mobile food van that delivers fresh produce to food deserts in Caroline County. She rattled off a list of local providers for everything from hot dogs to cheese.
“They (students) have fresh veggies everyday. They have ample choices for their meals. What you see is really what we do,” said Brewster.
Jodi Callahan, agriculture and animal science teacher at Caroline Career and Technology Center, said “We are the only school in the state of Maryland that currently raises livestock specifically for school cafeterias. It is awesome to see these little kids go, ‘Oh my gosh that was raised in my backyard.’”
There were also some students in their chef jackets working the line.
“I am here to hand out sausages. It is Italian sausage raised by our FFA students. I am a culinary arts student. I have studied with (Chef Larry) Ogden a lot. He has taught me time management. If you can manage your time, you can manage almost anything,” said Gregory West. He is a senior.
Ogden is an instructor at both high schools in Caroline County. He teaches culinary arts and restaurant management.
“I have 15 students for a total of two semesters. I am happy at the maximum of 16 because there is no more space at the Culinary Center — in the kitchen. We make the Wednesday night meal every Wednesday while we are at school. That is their main project. They are working into Shore Gourmet’s prep. They work the line in Shore Gourmet. I am also proud of their baking skills at this point,” Ogden said.
Jessica Hackett, director of communications for USDA, said, “Caroline County is incredibly lucky such a great program and have such a diversity of food, and the farmers are really doing a great service to the school here. Beth has done an incredible job. This event is her.”
One item served was blue cat cakes. An invasive species, the blue catfish is a freshwater non-bottom-feeding source of protein. Bartenfelder is pro blue catfish as a food source.
“I have been to several legislative sessions where a woman or a man have had both rockfish and bluecCat face to face, and the blue cat would run out before the rockfish. It was absolutely delicious. If people try it, they go back for more,” Bartenfelder said.
Another proponent of blue cat was Roxanne Wolf, who is the program director for Shore Gourmet.
“The blue catfish is a really good Chesapeake wild caught fish. It is very abundant in the Bay. By eating the fish you are also saving the Bay, because it eats everything. That is why crab prices, rockfish prices and perch prices are up, because this fish is eating everything. Blue catfish get up to 125 pounds. They can eat a whole duck, and they are starting to adapt to more brackish water. They are a really good fresh water fish — not a bottom feeder. It is an invasive species that is $8.99 a pound versus rockfish which is $29 a pound,” Wolf said.
Representatives from the USDA took a big view of the event and what is happening between Caroline County’s food providers and the public school system.
Dr. Patty Bennet, regional administrator of USDA, said, “We connect our children to their community to their local farmers. For us at USDA, we realize how important school meals are. Not only does it provide the nutrition that our children need, we also contribute to their development and learning. Children who receive breakfast and school lunches, often this makes up half of the dietary calories that they need every day.
“And that is the beauty of Farm to School program. When you have students growing their own food and there is food tasting and children are connecting with their local farmers, it is part of what they are learning. It is interconnected with math and science and writing, as it should be. The Farm to School program since its inception has provided almost $75 million in public school grants. That has impacted more than 25 million students to produce more than 1,000 school projects across the country in almost 60,000 schools. That to me is impact,” Bennett said.
Bennett, who started out as a veterinarian, concluded by thanking all the food service personnel and their hard work through both a pandemic and the struggle with rising food prices and supply chain shortages. This combination of farmers, public policy and public schools makes sure that the Caroline County students not only get fed, but fed well, she said.
