North Caroline High School junior Christopher Ireland, seated, signs the county’s first Youth Apprenticeship contract with Midshore Technology Services. From left, Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek L. Simmons; apprenticeship coordinator Eric Cook; Caroline Career and Technology Center Principal Courtney Handte; Justin Smith, owner of Midshore Technology Services; Christopher; and his parents, Karine and Billy Ireland.
North Caroline High School junior Christopher Ireland, seated, signs the county’s first Youth Apprenticeship contract with Midshore Technology Services. From left, Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek L. Simmons; apprenticeship coordinator Eric Cook; Caroline Career and Technology Center Principal Courtney Handte; Justin Smith, owner of Midshore Technology Services; Christopher; and his parents, Karine and Billy Ireland.
PHOTO BY SANDI BARRY
Christopher Ireland, left, holds up his official “apprentice” shirt, with Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek L. Simmons. Christopher will be an apprentice at Midshore Technology Services.
DENTON — Christopher Ireland, a junior at North Caroline High School, recently signed Caroline’s first Youth Apprenticeship contract with Midshore Technology Services.
To finalize the apprenticeship agreement, a signing ceremony was held at the Midshore Technology Services office in Denton. Chris, his parents Karine and Billy Ireland, MTS owner Justin Smith, Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek L. Simmons, Caroline Career and Technology Principal Courtney Handte, and CCTC Apprenticeship Coordinator Eric Cook were in attendance to sign documents.
Midshore Technology Services was founded by Smith, who is a 2005 North Caroline High School graduate and Marine Corps veteran. MTS provides professional Informational Technology support and technology managed services for businesses, performing proactive maintenance, monitoring, backups and other essentials to maintain an efficient, safe and resilient IT environment.
Prior to beginning the Youth Apprenticeship program, Chris was in the Project Lead the Way Computer Science Program. Smith said Chris had already begun working with MTS, and in a short amount of time had become a valuable asset and member of the team.
“Youth apprenticeships are a great way for high school students to gain real-world experience and explore career paths while earning a paycheck,” CCTC Principal Courtney Handte said. “It is vital that we expose young people to the workforce, and we appreciate Midshore Technology Services stepping up to provide the first Youth Apprenticeship opportunity.”
Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson conveyed her best wishes, saying, “Congratulations to Caroline County Public Schools for registering their very first youth apprentice, Chris Ireland. As our state’s youth apprenticeship program continues to grow, I am certain that this will be the first of many youth apprentices successfully earning and learning in Caroline County.”
More information about the Youth Apprenticeship Program may be found on the Caroline Career & Technology Center website. Local businesses interested in partnering with Youth Apprenticeship or students interested in the program should contact Eric Cook, cook.eric@ccpsstaff.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.