WYE MILLS – Three hundred eighty-six students were named to the Chesapeake College Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021. The following students from Caroline County earned a quality point average of 3.50 or better on at least seven credit hours:
Mariah Ayala of Federalsburg, Cindy Beauchemin of Greensboro, Justin Bender of Federalsburg, Myles Blake of Greensboro, Derek Brinsfield of Federalsburg, Grace Buchanan of Preston, Connor Butler of Goldsboro, Rosa Castro of Denton, Jackeline Castro-Becerra of Denton, Emaan Chaudhry of Federalsburg, Andrea Clarke of Ridgely, Cheyenne Collett of Goldsboro, Jamison Covey of Preston, Makenzie Cowger of Preston, Zoey Craddock of Greensboro, Corinna Crenshaw of Denton, Abbigail Daubach of Denton, Jordan Dixon of Denton, Kolby Downes of Denton, Destiny Everage of Preston, Alexis Frechette of Ridgely, Christine Gavin of Greensboro, Stephanie Geib of Denton, Brooke Germershausen of Henderson, Harrison Ghrist of Denton, Katelyn Gunderson of Ridgely,
Krystle Hagan of Ridgely, Kristi Hall of Federalsburg, Heather Helwig of Goldsboro, Kaylie Henning of Greensboro, Caroline Hill of Denton, Abigail Hottle of Preston, Brandy Johnson of Federalsburg, Kacey Kaub of Ridgely, Chloe Kerstetter of Ridgely, Hope Kraus of Preston, Jonathan Kraus of Preston, Audrey Lahnemann of Denton, Janika Manaois of Greensboro, Remington Mangum of Federalsburg, James McGuckian of Preston, Lainie McIntyre of Denton, Taylor McKnight of Greensboro, Audrey Miller of Denton, Kaylyn Nagel of Federalsburg, Jennifer Neithercott of Greensboro, Gabriel Neville-Martin of Ridgely, Nicholas O’Banion of Denton, Gillian O’Brien of Denton, Travis Pettit of Ridgely,
Amber Phebus of Marydel, Terry Phebus of Marydel, Jordanlyn Reed of Ridgely, Iris Rieck of Preston, Imani Ringgold of Ridgely, Kaitlin Roe of Hillsboro, Sammantha Russell of Greensboro, Grace Schall of Greensboro, Rebeca Serrano-Diaz of Marydel, Candace Smith of Denton, Dylan Smith of Preston, Gabrielle Sniezek of Preston, Jalyn Stafford of Federalsburg, Conner Steffy of Preston, Cindy Striewski of Greensboro, Katie Taylor of Federalsburg, Kennedy Thomason of Denton, Clara Thornton of Denton, Muhammad Waheed of Federalsburg, Elizabeth Walston of Denton, Andrew Whaples of Preston, Brooke Willoughby of Preston, Charity Wood of Denton, Emily Woodward of Denton, Shelby Young of Preston and Julia Zaki of Preston.
